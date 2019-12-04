The waterline project on 4000 East in Jefferson County has taken more than five times as long as initially planned, and continued to face minor problems toward the end of November.
The most recent issue was a failed sanitation test, Jefferson County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath told county commissioners Nov. 25.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson said there are other issues with the waterline outside of the sanitation test, but said he was unwilling to say what they are.
Ken Harvey, operator of charge for the City of Rigby, said it is not unusual for sanitation tests to fail a few times.
“It can take three or four or five go-arounds to get it to pass,” Harvey said.
Harvey said as of Nov. 26, the waterline had passed one sanitation test, and results were on the way for the second. Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates — the engineering firm that has been providing oversight on the project in recent months — said two tests are required 24 hours apart before the line is considered clean. Harvey said he expected the test to pass and had “no fear.”
Fielding and Richardson both said there could be a number of reasons the sanitation tests did not come back clean initially. Richardson said his assumption would be that the line had been infected by canal water.
“It was submerged under canal water for quite a while, they hadn’t capped it correctly, and so it filled with canal water,” he said.
Fielding said canal water could be the cause for contamination, but said it could also have been from sediment that got into the pipe when it was installed.
Fielding said as far as he was aware, the sanitation test was the primary thing contractor D. L. Beck needed before the line could be approved by the city. He said the pipe itself was fully installed.
“They’re pretty much finished,” Fielding said.
Richardson said there are other issues the city has with the line. The city was scheduled to discuss a warranty/extended warranty on the line Nov. 21, but council members voted to amend the agenda and move discussion under an executive session. The session was held under Section 74-206(f) “To communicate with legal counsel for the public agency to discuss the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending litigation, or controversies not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated.”
Installation of the waterline began March 18, and the initial estimated completion date was about seven weeks later, on May 11. As of Nov. 25, the project had taken 36 weeks.
Problems have included gas lines in the ground where the line was to be installed, failed pressure tests and road damage. CenturyLink ultimately agreed to move the company’s utility lines for $35,000, a cost Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said the church agreed to cover. The line also successfully passed pressure tests, and D. L. Beck Project Manager Blair Baker told commissioners in a Nov. 4 meeting that D. L. Beck would fix the road damage. Walrath said he was not happy with the repairs as of Nov. 25.
D. L. Beck has previously declined to comment on the project, and efforts to reach project manager Blair Baker for this article were unsuccessful. Efforts to reach Mitch Bradley, head of public works, were also unsuccessful. Deputy City Clerk Angie Hill said he was out of town for the week.