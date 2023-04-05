Cities in Clark and Jefferson Counties will be holding Easter Egg hunts and other activities on April 8, the Saturday prior to Easter Sunday.
In Clark County:
The Dubois Lions Club will host their hunt in the parking lot of the Dubois Community building beginning at 10 a.m. There will be all kinds of extra prizes left by the Easter Bunny, such as special baskets and special eggs. An Easter picture booth will also be available.
In Jefferson County:
The West Jefferson Lady Lions will hold a drive-through Easter Egg delivery event from West Jefferson Elementary School parking lot to the High School parking lot. The drive-through will begin accepting cars at 10 a.m. Prizes inside will also include donated gifts from Ike’s and Rocknacks.
The City of Lewisville will hold their standard Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. at the Lewisville Community Center. The hunt will be open to children from ages 0 to age 11.
The City of Menan will host their Easter Egg hunt, and other activities at Menan City Park beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a candy-dash egg hunt, as well as a Drive-through I-Spy event for older kids and teens. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance for photo opportunities. Prizes such as gift cards, toys and candy have been donated by local businesses. Real live bunnies will also be in attendance courtesy of the Bunny Rescue who will help teach attendees about rabbits.
Rigby Middle School is holding their Egg Festival and Hunt on April 7 at 6 p.m. inside the middle school, due to weather. Students can enter from the west-side doors facing 3800. The hunt will open to fifth grade to eighth grade students from the the whole area. There will be food and other activities and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
The Rigby Police Department, in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, will host the Rigby Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. at Larry Wilson Park. There will be a standard egg hunt for children aged 0-11. Central Fire District will also be hosting The Golden Egg Hunt, for older kids aged 12-17. This event begin on the cement pad by the tennis courts.
In the City of Roberts, the Roberts Garden Club will host an Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Mustang Park. The hunt will be open to toddlers and children up to ten years of age.
The Ririe Community Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Ririe Coalition for Community Development, the Ririe Fire Department and the city will be held at 10 a.m. at Ririe High School. Hunts will be divided by age groups and all prizes must be picked up by 11 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.