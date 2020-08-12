Eastern Idaho Health District has passed 1,600 cases of COVID-19.
Jefferson County, which surpassed Madison County in cases, has the second highest number of total cases in the health district, and currently has 41 active cases. The county has seen 195 total cases as of Aug. 10. Clark County had it’s first case reported July 29 and now has nine cases, four of which are active.
Out of 1,663 total cases in the district as of Aug. 10, there have been five reported deaths; four in Bonneville and one in Jefferson.
Eastern Idaho Public Health issued a COVID response plan that places a county in one of four risk levels. As of Aug. 10, all counties with the exception of Bonneville and Teton counties are in the minimal risk level. Bonneville and Teton are in the moderate risk level, which implements a mandatory mask order.
Jefferson County had yet to hit the mark of three days of a sustained active rate over 10 per 10,000 as of Aug. 7 but have almost been put into a higher risk level, according to Mimi Taylor with EIPH.
“They’ve been close,” she said. “They’ll have two days of a rate over ten and then drop down again, but they haven’t reached the three days just yet.”
Jefferson County reached three days of an active case rate higher than 10 per 10,000 from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9.
According to Taylor, the Board held a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 where they discussed county rates from the weekend, as Fremont County also hit the metric of more than 10 per 10,000 for active cases.
Governor Brad Little announced Aug. 6 that Idaho would be staying in Stage Four of the Rebound Idaho plan for the fifth time.
Cases in Idaho continue to increase and there are 24,797 confirmed cases since March and 237 deaths as of Aug. 10, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Stage Four of the Idaho Rebounds Plan allows businesses and government agencies to continue operations at physical locations, but physical distancing and sanitation requirements should be followed.
Vulnerable adults may resume public interactions but should take precautionary measures and gatherings of any size are allowed but with physical distancing and following of sanitation requirements outlined in the plan.
Non-essential travel is also permitted in Stage Four.
“Idaho’s rebound from COVID-19 and our path to prosperity start with employee and consumer confidence, which leads into business stability and growth, and eventually promotion and attraction,” Little said previously via rebound.idaho.gov.
District Director for EIPH Geri Rackow told The Jefferson Star in July that large gatherings continue to be a huge concern and that while she cannot predict if the district and state will experience another spike when weather gets colder, having flu season as well as COVID-19 cases at the same time could place even more stress on hospital capacity.
“We really just want to keep things at a manageable rate,” Rackow said. “There is evidence that shows masks worn appropriately, meaning covering the mouth and nose, is effective to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You wear it to protect others. It doesn’t necessarily keep you from getting sick, but it keeps others safe from particles you may be passing around.”