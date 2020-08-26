Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported three more deaths from COVID-19 in the district as of Aug. 24.
Bonneville County had two more deaths and Fremont County experienced their first loss from COVID-19.
According to emails from EIPH, the Bonneville County deaths were a male in his 60s and a male in his 70s. The Fremont County death was a male in his 60s.
The EIPH reports a total of 2,427 cases of COVID-19 in the district with 312 active cases and nine deaths as of Aug. 24. The current active rate for the district is 13.7 as of Aug. 24.
Jefferson County remains in the Moderate Risk level, which includes a mask mandate, and has 48 active cases as of Aug. 24. The county’s total cases are at 310 as of the same date.
Clark County had no active cases as of Aug. 24 and an active case rate of zero.
Bonneville County remains the county with the highest number of cases with a total of 1,579 cases – 194 of which were active as of Aug. 24.
According to the EIPH Facebook page, there were 30 residents of the health district hospitalized due to COVID as of Aug. 23.
Updated case information can be found at www.eiph.idaho.gov.