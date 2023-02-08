Eastern Idaho Public Health officially announced on Feb. 3 that they would be closing their office in Mud Lake as of Feb. 17. The decision to do so was made on Nov. 17, following the review of the number of services provided at the location, according to their official press release. 

"I hate to hear that," said Mud Lake Mayor Sherry Locascio, upon receiving the news of the office's impending closure. "A lot of people out here go there for vaccinations, especially the elderly."


