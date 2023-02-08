Eastern Idaho Public Health officially announced on Feb. 3that they would be closing their office in Mud Lake as of Feb. 17. The decision to do so was made on Nov. 17, following the review of the number of services provided at the location, according to their official press release.
"I hate to hear that," said Mud Lake Mayor Sherry Locascio, upon receiving the news of the office's impending closure. "A lot of people out here go there for vaccinations, especially the elderly."
County Commissioner Shayne Young informed the county officials and department heads during the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner meeting on Jan. 23 of the impending close.
According to Young in a phone interview, the office building was originally donated to the county by a local doctor. The purpose, he said, was to provide a space for the Health Board to provide services in Mud Lake.
The Mud Lake Public Health office used to have around 700 visits a year, Young said. Recently, he explained, the number has significantly decreased to about 100 visits a year.
"I guess some people just as soon go to Rigby or Idaho Falls for it," Young said.
A review of services provided at the Mud Lake location indicated many clients were accessing appointments at other EIPH locations, private provider offices or utilizing remote visit options, according to EIPH.
Young further explained they are required to send two employees during visits. While the office was only open twice a month, he stated those two employees would occasionally not have much to do as they received few clients. Closing the office, he continued, would help them save on the expense.
The Mud Lake office first opened in 1990, according to Brenna Christofferson, Public Information Officer for EIPH. While the organization kept a limited schedule for the location, the twice a month they were available were an asset to the community, according to Locascio.
"To have them here and to know they would be here was reassuring," Locascio said.
The closure reinforces the struggle for Mud Lake residents, Locascio said. There is no doctor's office or physician associate out there, and while they do have a visiting physical therapist and a dentist, it's difficult for the isolated community to receive services when they need them.
Opening a doctor's office in a small city like Mud Lake is difficult, Locascio said, and it's something she understands. However, in times like the recent fuel price increase, it becomes difficult and expensive for residents to travel for their healthcare services.
EIPH has indicated, Young said, they will continue to do visits, at either West Jefferson High School or the community center three to four times a year.
Mud Lake is a wonderful community, she said, but for residents, they either love it or they hate it. There is no in-between, she stated, especially as it is so isolated and continue to have services pulled.
Locascio expressed some frustration stating she often felt Jefferson County forgets about Mud Lake as they are sometimes the last to receive services.
"They may seem like small services to some people," she said, "but for our people, they're big services."
During his interview, Young stressed Jefferson County has not forgotten about Mud Lake. He emphasized the Health Department's closure was not a decision made by the county, but by the Health board.
"I understand her concern," Young stated, "the Board of Commissioners were also concerned."
At the same time, he said he also understands the Health Board's decision to close the office stating it didn't make sense to send out employees if they weren't seeing clients.
In an effort to see this development in a positive light, Young stated the Mud Lake community may actually benefit from the closure in other ways.
The office building still belongs to the county, and as long as county departments need space, he doesn't see them selling the building any time soon. In fact, he stated, it presents an opportunity to bring more county services to Mud Lake.
Young stated the County Assessor Jessica Roach may be interested in utilizing the office space for when the department visits the city for licensing. Lorie Dye, with the University of Idaho Extension Office also expressed interest in using the building for 4-H class space.
While no decisions have yet been made in regard to what the building will used for in the future, Young stated he would like to see it used to offer more services to the people out in West Jefferson.
