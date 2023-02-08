Superintendent Shane Williams of West Jefferson School District #253 notified the Board of Trustees of a grant given to Eastern Idaho Public Health to provide vape detectors in rural schools. Through this grant, West Jefferson was awarded ten vape detectors.
One qualification for this grant, according to Williams, is to have at least one staff member in the district trained in CATCH My Breath, a youth vaping prevention program. Williams stated the district held training on the program on Jan. 20 following the Jan. 19 board meeting. This training helps the district provide vaping prevention strategies and allow for four classroom modules on the dangers of vaping.
“If it would deter kids from wanting to do that here at school,” Williams said, referring to the installation of detectors on school campus, “that’ll be good.”
Vaping, according to idahopublichealth.com is similar to smoking, performed through a variety of vapor devices such as e-cigarettes, vapes, vape pens, Juul or pods.
The vapor in these devices, Idaho Public Health explains, can contain nicotine, ultrafine particles which are inhaled into the lungs, chemicals such as diacetyl — which has been linked to lung disease, cancer-causing chemicals and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead.
While the ten vape detectors are free, EIPH recommended hardwiring the technology into the school’s system instead of battery operating them. According to Williams, the detectors are more reliable when hard-wired. This, however, would be an expense for the district.
Williams stated there is no estimated cost on this process yet, however the board suggested several different ways to pay for the hardwiring, such as remaining safety funds from their recent $1.5 million bond. The board also suggested using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money, as vaping prevention could fall under air quality.
According to the board, the presence of vape detectors not only discourages use, but protects non-vaping students from being exposed to the contents of the vapor.
Williams presented the board with the areas identified for installing the detectors. Among those areas are the West Jefferson High School Boys and Girl’s restrooms, High School Boys and Girls Locker Rooms, Panther Den Boys and Girls Locker Rooms and Jr. High School Boys and Girls Locker Rooms. Locker rooms and restrooms were identified as they would be the only places where cameras are not installed.
With those eight areas identified, Williams also suggested installing detectors in either the Panther Den restrooms, which are open to the public as well, or the Elementary School Restrooms. The Board deliberated this and chose the Panther Den restrooms, as those restrooms are more commonly frequented by older students.
These detectors, Williams explained, are programed to send a time-stamped message directly to administration as soon as vaping is detected. This can allow administration to investigate or look at camera footage to determine which students went into the un-surveilled area just before the detection. It will also allow them to detect patterns within the school.
The purpose of installing vape detectors, he continued, is not to catch and punish the students vaping, but to help protect them. He explained students caught vaping will have their parents notified and brought in to the school. As an alternative to suspension, students can complete an “INDEPTH” three-hour module to educate them on the dangers of vaping.
Williams stated this is something the district already does. He said there have already been students caught vaping and who have completed the module.
Another option, Williams included in the meeting agenda, was the use of an eight-week free interactive program called “NOT for Me” that students can complete at their own pace.
“These are great opportunities to educate our kids so that they can make informed choices,” Williams said in the meeting’s informational package.
After speaking with school administrators, Williams stated principles and administration are in favor of installing the detectors. However, they warned the district to ensure they have procedures in place for when students are caught, as they advised students will be caught.
