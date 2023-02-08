Superintendent Shane Williams of West Jefferson School District #253 notified the Board of Trustees of a grant given to Eastern Idaho Public Health to provide vape detectors in rural schools. Through this grant, West Jefferson was awarded ten vape detectors.

One qualification for this grant, according to Williams, is to have at least one staff member in the district trained in CATCH My Breath, a youth vaping prevention program. Williams stated the district held training on the program on Jan. 20 following the Jan. 19 board meeting. This training helps the district provide vaping prevention strategies and allow for four classroom modules on the dangers of vaping.


