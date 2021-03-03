Economic Development Director Brent Tolman gave updates to the Rigby City Council Feb. 18 with suggestions on how to move forward in bringing more business to the city.
Tolman said that over the last several months, he’s been looking at how to move forward with developing Rigby’s economy, the mapping of any industrial properties in the area and the owners of the parcels.
According to Tolman, there are 26 industrial parcels in the city limits, with 12 of them owned by Yellowstone Log Homes, which is 46% of the industrial area.
“Given current zoning, there’s not really a lot of room to expand in industrial business,” Tolman said.
He continued, stating that there’s only a couple of small industrial parcels in the city that they can use to attract potential businesses with. There are some industrial-zoned parcels just south of the city that are in the county but there’s no infrastructure, according to Tolman.
To move forward, Tolman said if the city wants to bring in primary jobs that are typically higher paying, then they need to begin looking at potential areas that could be industrial, vetting them and then considering what would make sense to be annexed into the city.
“That’s one concern of growing your job base,” Tolman told the council. “As we look at the Comp Plan and zoning ordinances, that’s something we need to be taken into consideration. If there’s nothing in the city limits, what would make sense to be annexed?”
Tolman then moved on to discuss improvements that need to be made to the city’s website. He stated that with the city on the highway going to Yellowstone, it could bring more people here.
According to Tolman, he said that in his research, he found that there weren’t many things pointing to Rigby and that there are certain attractions that can put more interest on the city.
Tolman said he found it interesting that when he clicked on the link for the museum from the city’s website, it took him to a website from Rexburg. He also stated that the city could include more on their “Things To Do” page such as the Blue Heron Inn, which isn’t listed but is on the river, has good views and was reasonably priced compared to similar suites in the area.
“It’s good for city information, but when you look at things to do, the closest thing is the ranch in Ririe,” he said. “I couldn’t find anything on a Google search that tied directly back to Rigby. Rigby is growing, but what are you selling – what are you telling people about you?”
Tolman said that Rigby is a bedroom community to Idaho Falls and Rexburg, which is fine if that’s what people want, but there’s space for more opportunity.
Following the update on Economic Development, the city council heard Tolman’s presentation on expanding the Rigby Urban Renewal District that covers an area of land along 4000 E.
According to a previous article by The Jefferson Star, the 4000 E area covers approximately 110 acres and multiple property types. The area covers a triangular shaped area from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Sunfresh and then north to Rigby Produce, but Rigby Produce is not included in the area.
The expansion would include land that has been farmed previously and consent has been obtained by the landowner from Urban Renewal to include the property in the district. Tolman explained that at the intersection of 4000 E and E 1st, there are two properties on the west side and one on the east.
The plan goes around the property on the east side and the developer for the project already owns one property on the west side and is looking to acquire the second property. If the developer is unable to acquire the second property, it will be excluded from the plan.
“When we do the plan, we can actually go to a smaller boundary area than what the eligibility report covers but we can’t go larger,” Tolman explained to the council. “So we can’t expand beyond these properties to pick up something we didn’t cover.”
One council member asked about the existing businesses on 4000 E, Sunfresh and Finders Keepers, and if they would face demolition or if they could continue operating.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley explained that both businesses would be able to continue operating and would not be removed. Tolman expanded and stated that the developer looking to come into the area has discussed further commercial development along the area as well.
“This Rigby east area is kind of the number one priority for the agency because there is a group of developers that are looking at some projects [that are] fairly imminent,” Tolman said. “By imminent, not in the next six days or in the next six months, but in the next year.”
The council ultimately approved the expansion of the district following the discussion.