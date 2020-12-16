Edstrom Construction was awarded the contract for a project on the sewer and lift station along 400 North in Rigby.
The city council moved to award Edstrom the bid out of six companies that put in for the project. In addition to Edstrom, Sunroc Corporation, HK Contractors, Knife River, Jerome Bowen and Avail Valley Construction also put in for the bid.
Rigby Public Works Administrator Mitch Bradley said the project will include digging a new lift station on 400 North, which will split just over one third of the city’s sewer contents to the new station.
A portion of the pipe will also be dug up and have the flow reversed. With the reversal of the sewer line flow, the section from 400 North to 4th North will flow to the new station.
“As Hailey Creek builds out, the new station will take most of those homes as well,” Bradley said.
Lift stations transfer water from the city to the main water station where the lines converge to travel to the treatment plant.
Bradley previously said that the new lift station will be a second main station to alleviate pressure on the single main station the city is currently operating on.
“I don’t want to reach capacity on our current station,” Bradley said.
The city has seven lift stations with each smaller station pumping water from the road drain lines to the single main station. Bradley said that with the east side of the city growing at an “incredible” rate, they hope to provide some release and allow for growth.