(CHURCH NEWS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the creation of eight new missions. With these additions, beginning July 1, 2020, there will be 407 missions worldwide.
The following eight missions will open in July 2020: Brazil Recife South, Cameroon Yaounde, Ecuador Guayaquil East, Ethiopia Addis Ababa, Mozambique Beira, Tanzania Dar es Salaam, Texas Austin and Texas Dallas East
Changes to mission boundaries occur regularly based on the needs and demands of each area around the world. These new missions will be created from the division of existing missions.
Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve as volunteers at their own expense. Young men ages 18 to 25 serve for two years, while young women ages 19 to 39 serve for 18 months. Senior missionaries generally serve from six months to two years.