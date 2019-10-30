Rigby High School students came home a collective $70,500 richer in scholarship money after attending the Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit at College of Southern Idaho Oct. 3.
Of 19 students attending from RHS, eight students took home scholarships, including one girl who received $64,000 for Northwest Nazarene University.
Crystal Villa, a junior at the high school, said she felt she was the least likely of the students to receive such a large scholarship. When NNU announced Villa as the recipient, she covered her mouth and, she said, almost began to cry.
“I don’t get a lot of really good chances with universities and stuff like that, so I didn’t really expect it,” Villa said.
Todd Zollinger, Limited English Proficiency coordinator, said there were few large scholarships, which made it all the more impressive that a Rigby student had earned one.
“I think that was probably the largest quantity that we’ve been able to receive,” Zollinger said of the NNU scholarship.
NNU is a private Christian university located in Nampa, Idaho. Tuition is about $15,000 per semester, meaning a $64,000 scholarship would cover about two years of tuition. Villa said she had been debating between NNU and Idaho State University, and said she will probably be attending NNU. She said she may graduate from high school early, and plans to study psychology while at university. Villa said when she goes to college, she will be a first-generation student.
“I’m actually the first one in my family to go to college and graduate high school,” she said.
Other scholarship recipients include Omar Garcia, who received $1,000 to CSI and $500 to College of Eastern Idaho; Odali Garcia, $1,000 to CSI and $500 to CEI; Magdalena Montoya, $1,000 to ISU and $500 to CEI; Dulce Ayala Barboza, $500 to CEI; Emreann Rico, $500 to CEI; Samantha Gutierrez Torres, $500 to CEI; and Anthony Gonzalez, $500 to CEI.
Zollinger said the Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit gives students the opportunity to tour a college campus, speak with college representatives and receive scholarships. He said Rigby High School was one of the only schools in the area to attend, and was able to do so in part thanks to student fundraising efforts. He said two of the students attending recently moved to the United States and he said many could be the first in their families to attend college. He said he is proud of the students who attended the conference.
“I was very pleased with them,” Zollinger said. “I think that the students represented our high school very professionally, and they came prepared.”