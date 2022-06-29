Ririe resident Blake Thueson, 18, was named the winner of this year’s Rigby Stampede Days Bull riding event on June 18 out of 19 contenders.
According to Thueson, this was the first time he participated in the Stampede Days Rodeo, but it was not his first Rodeo.
Thueson’s stepmother Jodi Thueson stated her family does rodeo events because she was always a rodeo girl. When she married Thueson’s father, she brought her new family the opportunity to be involved in the events.
At six year’s old, Thueson began riding sheep at a county fair in Utah, supporting his dream of becoming a bull rider. Thueson did not begin riding bulls until his family moved to Idaho.
“I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Thueson said. “That’s been the dream.”
Before taking part in Stampede Days this year, Thueson has taken part in various other rodeos in the area. He said he participated in Jackson Hole, Tremonton, Boise and Bull Wars.
Thueson also participated in the International Miniature Bullriding Association World Finals in Reno, NV, where he competed against contenders from the United States, Australia and Mexico. According to his parents, he received second place in the competition.
Thueson went into the Stampede Days Bull riding event with the mindset that he would win it, although it was his first time competing in the Rigby event.
“It’s another rodeo,” Thueson said. “I am happy about it.”
It’s been his dream to be bull rider for a long time, he stated. He looks up to and is inspired by professional bull riders, such as Lane Frost, a ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee.
Thueson expects he’ll enter the Stampede Days Rodeo again next year, as he stated he enjoys riding bulls.
He thanks the Rigby Community for coming out to support the Rodeo.
“If you wanna be the best, you got to ride the best,” he said.