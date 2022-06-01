Rigby Middle School and Farnsworth Middle School eighth grade students had the opportunity to spend the day at Rigby High School on May 24, to tour the school, learn about the various clubs and to spend some recreational time with classmates they haven’t seen since the sixth grade.
According to Debbie Bagely, who was responsible for coordinating this event, the eighth grade class spent two years apart from each other. These students had only finished their first year of middle school when Farnsworth Middle School opened. The following year, half of the class was moved to the new school building, while the other half remained at Rigby Middle.
“Our theme today is ‘We go together’,” Bagely said. “So we wanted to bring them back together as a class, introduce them to Rigby High School and teach them about all of the things they can be involved in.”
To begin the event, all of the eighth grade students were brought into the high school gym for an hour and a half assembly, the hardest part for the students, according to Farnsworth Principle Barry Parkes. Various high school groups and clubs gave short presentations to the incoming freshmen, to give them an introduction to the multitude of extracurricular activities at the school.
Following the assembly, the students were led out to the football field, where the students received bagged lunches, free fizzy drinks provided by a local business and participated in various out-door activities.
Bagely and her committee arranged several games and activities for the students to amuse themselves while the Rigby High School Student Council gave small group tours of the high school grounds and building. Following their tours, students were given the opportunity to sign up for the clubs which interested them the most.
“The idea came to me in February,” Bagely said. “The schools and administration have been very supportive of it.”
An event like this one has never happened before, according to Bagely, where eighth grade students could come visit the high school, learn about the opportunities, and then enjoy the day with food and activities. It’s an event Bagely stated she hopes will become an annual tradition.
According to Bagely, the event garnered a lot of community support. Aside from multiple parents volunteering their time to help at the event, Bagely said she received $2,600 in donations from parents and local businesses.
That money was used to provide the lunches for the students, as well as the rentals of the many different field games the students played on the field and a Rigby High School silicone wrist band for each student in attendance.
The remaining money will be put into a fund with the Jefferson Education Foundation for the graduating class of 2026, Bagely said. Students will be able to use the money for class parties, graduation or class reunions she stated.
“The kids have been really excited,” Bagely said. “The administration, the school district, the teachers have all been super super supportive of this activity.”