Eileen Holden agrees to serve as Superintendent for Clark County School District full time

The Clark County School Board approved Superintendent Eileen Holden’s contract with school district during their meeting Feb. 10. Holden agreed to the two-year and full-time contract.
For the past two years, Holden worked at Clark County School District 161 part time. During the 2020 — 2021 school year, she worked with Clark County two days of the week, and in Salmon School District #291 for three days. The following year, she switched, working three days in Clark County and only two in Salmon.
“Both school boards have been very understanding and supportive,” Holden said of her situation.
For two years Holden would drive between districts to fulfill her multiple duties as Director of Finance and Planning and Program Evaluation for the Salmon School District, and Superintendent and High School Principal for Clark County.
Her husband, Clark County native Kent Holden, was a great support to her during her commuting years, she stated.
Holden is from Keuterville, ID, a small town near Cottonwood, ID. She moved to Salmon in 1996, where she took a job teaching high school math and occasionally physics.
Holden taught in Salmon until the fall of 2020, when she took on her new positions with the Salmon and Clark County school districts.
According to Holden, she is delighted to move into a full-time position with Clark County for the next two years promised in her contract.
“After two years, we will revisit it,” she said, “If I’m a good fit for them, and they’re a good fit for me, then we’ll continue working together.
Being a superintendent and being a teacher are both positions of leadership, Holden says, but still inherently different.
“As superintendent, you make decisions that will affect all the students in the district, not just a classroom,” Holden said. “It’s more political, you have legislation that comes down and then you decide how to implement it in the district and see where the community wants it to go.”
She stated that here she enjoys getting to make a difference in the whole school district and all the students.
“I love working with the staff here,” she said.
In other news, the State of Idaho approved Clark County’s request to purchase two new vehicles for the school district using the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund money.
ESSER funds are given to school districts to aid in safe school re-openings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Holden.
The district requested permission to purchase a new Driver’s Education vehicle, which the state approved.
Clark County’s current Driver’s Education vehicle is difficult to clean and sanitize between drivers, Holden stated, due to it’s cracked seats and cracked dashboard. The school board approved for the district to move forward in finding a vehicle that will fit their needs.
The state also approved for the district to purchase a 12-seat van, to be used as an alternative transportation vehicle for rural students.
“As bus drivers get sick and call out, it’s hard to replace them,” said Holden.
A van for the district would allow any district employee, with a standard driver’s license and clean record, to pick up any rural students who might otherwise miss school in the event of a bus driver shortage.
Clark County School District also received a $4,500 rebate from Rocky Mountain Power this week after the district replaced outdoor lights and lights in both of the gyms.
According to Holden, the power company evaluated the lights and quoted them a price for new LED lights. After completing the installation, district officials resolved to eliminate some of the new lights since they were much brighter than the previous lights and they would not need as many to illuminate the area.
Some of the eliminated lights were able to be used to replace the lights outside of the school buildings, according to Holden. Dave Hager, with the districts maintenance department, was able to install the lights over winter break with the help of a few community volunteers.
Reducing the amount of lights installed on school property has lowered the districts overall costs for power, Holden stated. She said that the district has already seen a difference in their power bill.
“In a year, we will have saved what it cost to replace the lights,” Holden said.