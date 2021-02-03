The Eastern Idaho Public Health board held an emergency meeting Jan. 25 to discuss Governor Brad Little’s adjustment to building capacity guidelines, voting to remove those guidelines from the EIPH response plan and instead follow direction from the governor.
The updated plan for winter sports allows for school districts and charter schools to allow up to 40% capacity in gyms for events or up to four spectators per student participant, whichever is larger, if physical distancing can still be maintained or if masks are worn.
“When the governor switched to 40% capacity, the EIPH response plan was stricter than the governor’s direction,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Shayne Young. Young currently serves at the county representative on the board of health.
According to a release by the Idaho State Board of Education, students participating in the event will not be included in determining capacity. Another email by the board Jan. 26 stated that schools were also no longer required to clear and clean event areas between games and matches held the same day.
“Personally, and this is my view not the board’s, I felt like what the district was doing well managing our own area,” Young said. “We had metrics that allowed people holding events to calculate their own capacity based on size. The ten people limit was silly and ridiculously low, but I’m a little nervous about this higher capacity.”
Young stated that Jefferson County was currently in a good place and that in just a few days, the county could go back into the minimal risk level where masks would no longer be mandated.
“We’re doing really well right now and it would be a shame to have a spike and lose our progress,” Young said. “I also don’t want to see a spike and overwhelm hospitals.”
The board also discussed vaccine rollout efforts, which will be advancing to the next stage in early February. The next group that will be available to receive the vaccine will be those aged 65 years or older.
Currently, the health district receives 2,100 vaccines a week for the eight-county district.
“The 65 and up group is a larger based public group than the priority groups that have been able to receive the vaccine thus far,” said EIPH Public Information Officer Mimi Taylor. “With the number of vaccines we have, we just ask that people be patient as they look to getting the vaccine.”
Information on which groups are available to receive the vaccine and notification of eligibility can be found at eiph.idaho.gov under the COVID-19 Vaccine icon.