EIPH will be holding free (no out-of-pocket cost) immunization clinics in June in all our satellite offices. The free immunization clinics are open to all children ages 18 years and younger who are in need of immunizations.
“EIPH is very aware of parental fears and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and we can assure them we are taking the utmost of precautions to keep them and their families safe not just during this immunization clinic but across all the services we provide at our facility”, said Geri Rackow, EIPH Director.
Precautions will be followed to allow for sanitizing and social distancing. Only one parent will be allowed to accompany their child(ren).
Services will be provided by appointment only. No walk-in appointments will be allowed. For the safety of everyone involved, please call ahead to schedule your appointment.
Please bring your immunization card with you to the clinic.
Please call Mimi Taylor, EIPH Public Information Officer, with any questions. She can be reached at 208-533-3155.
Clinic Details
Dubois/Clark County – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 11 (208-374-5216)
Mud Lake/Jefferson County – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 18 (208-663-4860)
Rigby/Jefferson County – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. June 15 (208-745-7297)