EIPH presents annual report

Multiple Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) Administrative Staff met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Nov. 26 to give their annual report.
A highlight of the report was related to the program’s childcare program. Environmental Health Division Director Kellye Eager said on July 1, a new requirement focused on safe sleep practices for infants to effect.
She said a few of the efforts to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sudden Unexplained Infant Death include: placing infants on their backs and on a flat sleep surface; not allowing loose blankets, stuffed toys, pillows, or crib bumpers inside a crib, not allowing clothing to cover any portion of an infant’s head or face while sleeping; and requiring all cribs, bassinets and playpens to be in good repair and approved by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
“This education has gone a long way to make sure these children are safe for the time that they are at the facilities,” Eager said.
Eager indicated that the only change to the program’s food program is an Accredited Food Protection Manager has supervisory authority to direct and control food preparation activities and to correct food safety violations for the establishment.
EIPH Director Geri Rackow said during the 2018 fiscal year, 1,039 cases were reported to EIPH in its eight-county area. Of the 1,039 reports, 222 were respiratory syncytial virus, 106 Hepatitis C, 48 campylobacteriosis, 25 giardia, 19 cryptosporidiosis, 15 pertussis (Whooping Cough), 13 E. coli, 11 Hepatitis B and 5 methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.
“Pertussis has been one that’s on the rise in the state,” Rackow said.
According to the program’s report, 861 Jefferson County adults visited the clinic for a total of 1,a vaccines given while 782 children received 1,626 vaccines.
Lastly, 664 Jefferson County residents enrolled in the programs Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, with 599 participating for a total of $351,656 spent.
“My only comment is Geri (Rackow) has done an awesome job as the director, she has a fantastic staff,” Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said. “Everything just seems to run so smooth for you guys.”