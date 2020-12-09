Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 116 COVID-19 deaths in the district as of Dec. 7.
Jefferson County accounts for 11 deaths in the district with none in Clark County. Bonneville County has seen 75 deaths from COVID-19.
The district as a whole reported 1,080 active cases as of Dec. 7 with 57 currently hospitalized residents. There have been over 16,577 cases in the district since tracking began.
The state of Idaho reported 1,035 deaths as of Dec. 7 with over 110,510 active cases as of the same date.
The United States has seen over 282,000 COVID-19 deaths and over 14.8 million cases.