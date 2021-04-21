Eastern Idaho Public Health is focusing on overdose prevention and proper drug disposal with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day coming April 24.
A representative from Eastern Idaho Public Health attended the Rigby Chamber of Commerce meeting April 14 to discuss the Drug Overdose Prevention program.
Mallory Johnson gave the presentation and started by speaking on rescue kits EIPH could provide to public entities such as schools and first responders that would assist in responding to an overdose.
Once set up, the kits would contain NARCAN, which can be administered through a nasal spray or injection, that will block the effects of opiates for 30 to 60 minutes, increasing the time available to respond to an overdose. The administration of NARCAN though is not a replacement for treatment and first responders should still be contacted in case of an overdose.
James Corbett, Community Health Division Administrator for EIPH, gave more information on the kits, stating that while EIPH doesn't provide the NARCAN, they work with entities to get the kits set up and in touch with locations that can provide it. EIPH also will do training for the proper use of the kits and administration.
"There's a lot of stigma around opioid use so the kits have gotten some pushback but there's all types of ranges of things that could result in an overdoses," Johnson said.
Johnson stated that an opioid overdose wasn't always just the result of an addiction but that an overdose could occur for an elderly individual that's forgotten how much medicine they've taken.
She continued, saying that April 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and that there would be several places where residents could return prescriptions they no longer needed.
"We just encourage individuals to be responsible and take the opportunity to return medications they no longer need," Corbett said.
According to a pamphlet given out by Johnson at the chamber meeting, Idaho ranks 25th nationally for pain reliever misuse in people aged 12 and older, and 11% of Idaho youth have misused prescription drugs.
Local take back locations are at the Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The College of Eastern Idaho and the St. Anthony Broulim's are participating in Donuts for Drugs, where they will take back prescriptions and give out donuts to those participating in proper drug disposal.