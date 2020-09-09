Eastern Idaho Public Health announced several more COVID-19 deaths, bring the health district total to 15 deaths.
Clark, Fremont and Lemhi County are now in the minimal risk zone with Madison County, removing their moderate risk restrictions including mask mandates. Bonneville, Jefferson and Teton Counties have remained in the moderate risk level with active case rates over 10 per 10,000. Custer County was placed in the moderate risk level category Sept. 3.
Jefferson County has 363 total cases with 30 active cases and one death. Clark County residents have experienced 21 cases and had three active cases as of Sept. 2. The health district has had 2,885 COVID cases in total with 308 active cases as of Sept. 2.
As mask mandates continue throughout the United States and with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention releasing updated information on COVID-19 cases and deaths, the term “Only 6%” trended on Twitter and other social media platforms as comorbidities became a talking point against the 185,000+ death toll in the U.S.
“It’s just so unfortunate that any COVID death is being minimized,” said EIPH District Director Geri Rackow.
Comorbidities are essentially defined as underlying health conditions that can contribute to increased costs in health care and more complex care requirements.
During the EIPH Board of Health meeting Sept. 3, Rackow spoke on the information by the CDC that states 94% of people that passed due to COVID-19 also had underlying health conditions.
“Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of misleading narratives in the media, on social media,” Rackow said.
Dr. Ken Krell then explained how deaths were tracked with or without underlying health conditions.
“As we’ve known since the beginning of this epidemic, the vast majority of deaths we see are in patients with comorbidities – be it diabetes, obesity, hypertension, coronary disease – that make them more susceptible to death from COVID,” Krell said.
According to Krell, the CDC reported that 94% COVID-19 deaths had an average of 2.6 comorbidities.
“As Dr. Fauci had to indicated yesterday after some misleading Twitter comments, make no mistake, those 182,000 deaths that are reported by the CDC are a direct result of COVID-19,” Krell said. “Those patients would be alive at this point, living with their diabetes or hypertension or obesity, were it not for getting infected with COVID-19. We simply known that patients are more susceptible to getting COVID and dying of COVID if they have those underlying comorbidities. That does not mean however they died from their diabetes or their hypertension.”
Rackow mirrored Krell’s statements from Sept. 3, saying that from day one, EIPH has recommended and encouraged those with underlying health conditions to take extra precautions.
“People are taking that 6% statistic and really spreading misinformation,” Rackow said. “With schools back in session and the passing of Labor Day, we’re anticipating a jump in cases. We just continue to ask that people follow the protective measures to minimize the impact on kids so we can keep them in school, in person.”
Specific county case numbers have been updated since the publishing of this article. EIPH updates the district case numbers regularly and can be found at eiph.idaho.gov.