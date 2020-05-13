(EIRMC) — Effective May 12, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center made revisions to their visitation policy.
Changes to the visitor policy include:
• Each patient is allowed one designated visitor for the duration of their hospital stay. Patients verbally identify their designated visitor and it is documented by the patient care team. Visitors must show ID at the screening station.
• Visitors must be masked while at EIRMC (we encourage you to bring your own mask, if you have one).
• Visiting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
• Visitors must enter through the main entrance, unless they are visiting an ER patient.
• No visitors under age 18.
• Anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, who is awaiting a COVID-19 test result, or who has had recent exposure to a COVID-19 positive person, is not allowed entry.
• EIRMC has a process to address unique circumstances, such as during end-of-life, that make visiting a loved one essential.
