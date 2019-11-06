Election results for Clark and Jefferson counties
Buy Now

Rigby resident Richard King enters a voting booth at Rigby City Hall Nov. 5.

 NINA RYDALCH/The Jefferson Star

CONTESTED ELECTIONS

West Jefferson School District No. 253, Zone 1 Trustee

  • Burt D. Allen, 15 votes, 29%
  • Andrea Rigby, 37 votes, 71%

Menan Special Tax Levy

  • Yes, 67 votes, 58%
  • No, 49 votes, 42%

Spencer City Council (top 2)

  • Sandy McClure, 12 votes, 39%
  • Dave Price (Write-in), 7 votes, 23%
  • Tavia Thompson (Write-in), 6 votes, 19%
  • Roger Whitmill (Write-in), 6 votes, 19%

Clark County Cemetery Maintenance District Permanent Override Levy

  • In favor of, 98 votes, 81%
  • Against, 23 votes, 19%

OTHER ELECTION RESULTS

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Lewisville City Council (top 3)

  • James Ball, 35 votes, 47%
  • Linda Linsenmann, 40 votes, 53.33%

Menan Mayor

  • Tad Haight, 104 votes, 100%

Menan City Council (top 2)

  • Troy O. Hanson, 78 votes, 38%
  • Ron Jones, 87 votes, 42%
  • Ken Meacham, 42 votes, 20%

Mud Lake Mayor

  • Sherry Locascio, 19 votes, 100%

Mud Lake City Council (top 2)

  • Bill Locascio, 16 votes, 52%
  • Mark Reyes, 15 votes, 48%

Rigby City Council (top 4)

  • Doug Burke, 89 votes, 32%
  • Roarke Burke, 79 votes, 28%
  • Aliza King, 29 votes, 29%
  • Blake Davis (Write-in), 33 votes, 12%

Ririe Mayor

  • Larry Lovell, 24 votes, 100%

Ririe City Council (top 2)

  • Victor Sanchez (Write-in), 13 votes, 100%

Roberts Mayor

  • Robert (BJ) Berlin, 27 votes, 100%

Roberts City Council (top 2)

  • Edidt Ramirez Sanchez, 23 votes, 49%
  • Connie Surerus, 24 votes, 51%

CLARK COUNTY

Dubois City Council (top 2)

  • Amanda Baker, 69 votes, 47%
  • Keith Daniel Bramwell, 78 votes, 53%