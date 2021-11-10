Elections for both Jefferson and Clark County concluded Nov. 2. Elections covered school trustee zones, city council seats and a levy override. Below are the unofficial results.
For Rigby City Mayor, Richard Datwyler won the election with a total of 229 votes.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve this city,” Datwyler said. “I’m excited to continue to work with the city council, as well as the great employees that work so well to keep our city running. I hope to see and hear from the public as they come to meetings, so that we can work together to help Rigby become the best it can be.”
For Rigby City Council, three seats were up for election. Mike Wilder was elected with 382 votes, Val D. Orme was elected to the second seat with 353 votes, and incumbent Becky Harrison was also re-elected with 339 votes.
There were two positions available for Menan City Council. Voted to the council are Amy Gahn, who received 70 votes, and Ben Smith with 67 votes.
For the Ririe Joint School Dist. #252 Trustee Zone 5, Angela Reed was elected with 46 votes.
For the West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Trustee Zone 5, Nedra Perkins was elected with 107 votes.
The Little Butte Cemetery Override levy also passed, with just over 88% in favor.
In Clark County, Spencer was the only city who held an election, and there were no contested seats in Dubois.
Lyle Holden was re-elected for mayor with 15 votes.