CONTESTED ELECTIONS
West Jefferson School District No. 253, Zone 1 Trustee
Burt D. Allen, 15 votes, 29%
Andrea Rigby, 37 votes, 71%
Menan Special Tax Levy
Yes, 67 votes, 58%
No, 49 votes, 42%
Spencer City Council (top 2)
Sandy McClure, 12 votes, 39%
Dave Price (Write-in), 7 votes, 23%
Tavia Thompson (Write-in), 6 votes, 19%
Roger Whitmill (Write-in), 6 votes, 19%
Clark County Cemetery Maintenance District Permanent Override Levy
In favor of, 98 votes, 81%
Against, 23 votes, 19%
OTHER ELECTION RESULTS
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Lewisville City Council (top 3)
James Ball, 35 votes, 47%
Linda Linsenmann, 40 votes, 53.33%
Menan Mayor
Tad Haight, 104 votes, 100% Menan City Council (top 2)
Troy O. Hanson, 78 votes, 38%
Ron Jones, 87 votes, 42%
Ken Meacham, 42 votes, 20%
Mud Lake Mayor
Sherry Locascio, 19 votes, 100%
Mud Lake City Council (top 2)
Bill Locascio, 16 votes, 52%
Mark Reyes, 15 votes, 48%
Rigby City Council (top 4)
Doug Burke, 89 votes, 32%
Roarke Burke, 79 votes, 28%
Aliza King, 29 votes, 29%
Blake Davis (Write-in), 33 votes, 12%
Ririe Mayor
Larry Lovell, 24 votes, 100%
Ririe City Council (top 2)
Victor Sanchez (Write-in), 13 votes, 100%
Roberts Mayor
Robert (BJ) Berlin, 27 votes, 100%
Roberts City Council (top 2)
Edidt Ramirez Sanchez, 23 votes, 49%
Connie Surerus, 24 votes, 51%
CLARK COUNTY
Dubois City Council (top 2)
Amanda Baker, 69 votes, 47%
Keith Daniel Bramwell, 78 votes, 53%