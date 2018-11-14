Election season is officially over and new faces will be received in numerous state and local government seats.
In Jefferson County, Shayne Young once again defeated Commissioner District 1 incumbent Brian Farnsworth, who filed as a write-in candidate in October after losing the Primary Election in May.
Uncontested seats included: Commissioner District 3— Roger Clark; County Clerk—Colleen Poole; Treasurer—Kristine Lund; Assessor—Jessica Roach; and Coroner—LaVar Summers.
The West Jefferson School District No. 253’s supplemental levy passed with 519 Monteview, Terreton and Hamer voters voting “yes” compared to 173 voting “no.” The supplemental levy is worth $300,000 for each year for two years, and will be used to purchase textbooks and instructional supplies, and maintaining salaries and related benefits that supports the operation of the District’s schools for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021.
At the District level, the District 35B Representative seat was won by Rod Furniss (Rep.) over Jerry Browne (Dem.) by an overwhelming 83 percent of voters district-wide. Amongst Jefferson County voters, Furniss received 7,211 votes compared to Browne’s 1,290.
Other uncontested seats at the district level included: Senator—Van Burtenshaw; and District 35A Representative— Jerald Raymond.
Idaho Proposition 1 was voted down by 53 percent of voters state-wide, similar to Jefferson County voters, where 5,520 voted against it compared to 3,263 in favor of it. On the other hand, a majority of County residents were against Proposition 2, dissimilar to the 61 percent of voters state-wide who were in favor of Medicaid expansion.
In two heavily campaigned races, Brad Little (Rep) defeated Paulette Jordan (Dem.) in the Governor’s race and incumbent Sherri Ybarra (Rep.) narrowly defeated Cindy Wilson (Dem.) to remain Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Jefferson County voters voted similar to the rest of the state with 5,135 voters voting for Ybarra and 3,420 in favor of Wilson.
Other elected officials include: Mike Simpson (Rep.)—U.S. Representative; Janice McGeachin (Rep.)—Lieutenant Governor; Lawrence Denney (Rep.)—Secretary of State; and Lawrence Wasden (Rep.)—Attorney General.