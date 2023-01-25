For nearly 20 years, Rigby’s former coach Elliot Anderson guided Rigby High School basketball teams, and led them through seven championship victories. Now, Gary Leavitt and several of Anderson’s former students and athletes, will be honoring him on Feb. 3 with a reception and a plaque unveiling during the halftime of Rigby’s game against the Highland Rams.
Leavitt, who was part of Anderson’s first championship team, stated Anderson’s contribution to Rigby, Rigby High School and to basketball were highly significant. He led his teams to victory at the State Championship games of 1977, 1978, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1987.
“I feel okay about it,” Anderson stated when asked about the recognition he would be receiving this coming February in Rigby. “I really feel that the recognition should go to the kids who played.”
Previously an Engineering student at Utah State University, Anderson said he was drawn to coaching after taking a few interesting classes. After he got into coaching, he said, he coached and taught for 45 years.
While coaching, Anderson simultaneously taught math, science and physical education classes for the schools he was at. While math wasn’t his major, he stated he’d had enough hours in both math and science to qualify him to teach the subjects.
“People now-a-days, they want you to be specialized,” he said about teaching. “But life isn’t specialized. You have to be open minded enough to be able to change where you need to.”
Anderson began coaching at Rigby High School in 1970, where he was Head Boys Basketball coach for 19 years, Head Track Coach for 14 years, Assistant Track coach for five years and Assistant Football Coach for 12 years.
“He was awesome. He was very disciplined,” said current Rigby Assistant Varsity Basketball Coach Troy Shippen, who played on Anderson’s Championship teams in 1983 and 1984. “He was intense during the game, but after the game, he just loved you.”
Winning the state championship is always the objective, Anderson stated. However, he also said it takes time to put it all together and get the players where they need to be. When he worked with his teams, he always insisted on two very specific things. The first, was that they do things right — not “his way,” but the correct way to play the game. The second, that the boys work hard.
“I taught them to work hard,” Anderson said. “I think that carries over, you know? It carries over into schoolwork and into other things in life.”
According to Shippen, Anderson taught him that practices were important. Practices, he said, are where you win games. Shippen said his teams felt the pressure during practices, but at the games, that’s where they would let loose, have fun, and use their previous practices to win the games.
Every single one of his teams were special to him, Anderson said, and he kept tabs on many of them as they graduated and moved on in life. While he stated he was proud of his accomplishments in Rigby, his greatest happiness comes from the fact that not a single one of his former athletes has ever been in any serious trouble.
In fact, he stated his immense pride in the fact that many of them have done very well for themselves. Students he coached have grown up to become company presidents, aid to congressmen and even successful coaches, themselves.
“I had good kids,” Anderson said. “And my wife, Janet, she kept track of the scorebook and the kids knew we were like family.”
One such student, also a part of the “family” of athletes at Rigby High School was Amy Shippen, now known as Amy Mortensen, a cheerleader under the advisory of Anderson’s wife, Janet, and sister to Troy and Shane Shippen. Mortensen went on to become a professional cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1990’s.
“She called me one day, after the 49ers had won their Super Bowl and said, ‘You know? You did well with my brothers, but I’m the only one that went pro,’” Anderson recalled in amusement.
The family atmosphere Anderson strived for was fruitful, according to Shippen, who claimed the his coach knew exactly how to motivate him. He knew him well enough to know how to push his buttons and motivate him to improve his game.
“He expected our best from us, never anything less,” Shippen stated. “He impacted my life a lot.”
Anderson attributes some of his success to the way he coached the teams, according to an application filed in 2017 with the Idaho High School Activities Association for the Hall of Fame.
“I feel I helped improve the quality of basketball in Idaho by having my teams play well over a long period of time. I had our teams play extra games when the players were allowed to play a certain number of quarters,” he said in the application. “We made sure all players got to play in the games during the year.”
Anderson has been previously recognized as the Idaho Boys Basketball Coach of the Year six times, in 1978, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1987. The National Junior College Athletic Association recognized him as Coach of the Year in 1990 when he coached for Snow College in Ephraim, Utah and was named the Idaho High School Foundation Hall of Fame Coach of the Century.
However, despite the various decorations he has received, Anderson stated he wants to be remembered in the years to come as someone who did a good a job and inspired athletes to be the best they could be on and off the court.
“I want people to know I enjoyed Rigby. Janet and the kids enjoyed Rigby,” he said. “We had good fans, my family was treated well.”
There will be a reception held at 5:30 prior to the basketball game on Feb. 3, for those to meet-and-greet with Anderson. Later, during the game’s half-time, several of Anderson’s former championship athletes will line the court as a new plaque, dedicated to him, is unveiled. This plaque will hang at the school’s gym entrance.
