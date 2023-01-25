For nearly 20 years, Rigby’s former coach Elliot Anderson guided Rigby High School basketball teams, and led them through seven championship victories. Now, Gary Leavitt and several of Anderson’s former students and athletes, will be honoring him on Feb. 3 with a reception and a plaque unveiling during the halftime of Rigby’s game against the Highland Rams.

Leavitt, who was part of Anderson’s first championship team, stated Anderson’s contribution to Rigby, Rigby High School and to basketball were highly significant. He led his teams to victory at the State Championship games of 1977, 1978, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1987.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.