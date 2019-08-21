Emergencies are bound to come up, but there are ways to reduce the risk of an emergency occurring or reduce the negative impact it has.
Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires is currently putting together an overall emergency management plan for the county that will outline how those in the county will mitigate risks, how they will prepare for an emergency and how they will respond when an emergency occurs. Having this plan also allows the county to receive grants, Squires said.
In an Aug. 12 county commissioners meeting, Squires brought up the mitigation strategy portion of the plan, which she said is “the heart and soul” of the plan.
“Mitigation is to take a look at our hazards and reduce the impact when that occurs,” Squires said.
She said creating building codes, having insurance, strengthening levees and cutting down precarious trees near roadways are all examples of mitigation. Jefferson County’s mitigation strategy will focus on emergencies that have occurred and are likely to occur in the county, Squires said. She said the plan is updated every five years.
“With each iteration of the plan, we reevaluate, ‘OK, what’s happened in the past five years here,’” she said. “Like, we’ve had a couple more flood events, we’ve had a lot more fire events, so flood and fire are really what we’re going to be looking at very hard.”
Multiple groups are involved in mitigation, Squires said, including the Central Fire District, road and bridge department, sheriff’s department and others. She told commissioners that not all mitigation measures need to be taken by the county, however.
“We can partner with irrigation companies, with private land owners … utility companies and work with them so that maybe we help to identify, and they address the problem,” Squires said.
Squires said the plan will also be updated to take into consideration technological changes, which she said could change how those in the county inform the public of disasters. In the commissioners meeting, Squires said she also had added county-specific details to the mitigation strategy after meeting with those at Madison County, who she said are also working on their mitigation plan. She said some of those specific actions could include widening East Heise Road and installing flap gates on the Heise-Roberts levee.
The county commissioners are ultimately the ones who decide what to include the plan when it is adopted, Squires said. Commissioner Scott Hancock said he thought the majority of potential issues were addressed in the proposed mitigation strategy.
Squires said she hopes to have the plan adopted late this fall.