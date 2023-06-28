Clark County will have a new County Clerk appointed shortly, following the resignation of current Clerk Camille Messick who was appointed to office in November 2021. The County will also be hiring a new Road and Bridge director following Jake Irick’s resignation.

According to Messick, she submitted her resignation to the county on June 6, giving them more than two weeks to find and appoint a replacement before her last day on the job, which will be June 30.


