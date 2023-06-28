Clark County will have a new County Clerk appointed shortly, following the resignation of current Clerk Camille Messick who was appointed to office in November 2021. The County will also be hiring a new Road and Bridge director following Jake Irick’s resignation.
According to Messick, she submitted her resignation to the county on June 6, giving them more than two weeks to find and appoint a replacement before her last day on the job, which will be June 30.
“It was a difficult decision,” Messick said about leaving her position, which she was officially elected for last November. “I really enjoy coming into the office and I love the people I work with and the public I interact with.”
However, Messick said, the job itself is not compatible with the needs of her family; she stated she would like to spend more time with her family.
While her last day will be the end of the month, Messick stated she won’t be gone immediately as she plans to stick around the office for a few hours a week and help the new clerk gain their footing.
“I’ll help as needed, especially during the transition,” she stated.
Messick was the ninth clerk Clark County has had in 25 years, following the 15-year term of former Clerk JoAnn S. Tavenner. She was also the third clerk appointed in three years following the resignations of Judith Maldonado and Tyson Schwartz, both in 2021.
The Republican Central Committee, Messick said, will be conducting interviews the week of June 21 and she expects her replacement will be announced soon afterward.
The Clark County Road and Bridge Department will also have a new Supervisor in the near future as Jake Irick, first hired by the county in the summer of 2021, had his final day earlier this month.
Irick was in the position for two years and made the decision to leave after he was made an offer by a previous employer which, Messick said, he couldn’t refuse.
According to the July 28 edition of The Jefferson Star, in an article written by Madison Jimenez, Irick was hired to replace Darrin May who left the position of Supervisor after 27 years.
Jana Birch, with Wright Law Offices, recently replaced Craig Simpson as Clark County’s Prosecuting Attorney after he stepped down at the beginning of 2023.
According to Birch, she was made Chief Criminal Deputy in 2021 as part of the transition between Simpson and herself. While she took up the criminal cases, he focused more on civil cases.
In January of 2023 the transition was complete and Birch was appointed as the Prosecutor while Simpson became the Deputy Prosecutor to help support her.
Birch and Messick further explained that while the position of Prosecuting Attorney is typically an elected office, Clark County is an exception. Due to the small size of the community and the lack of licensed attorney within the county, the office is instead appointed.
The goal of the four-and-a-half years prior to her taking over, Birch said, was for her to become more familiar with the community and the processes in the county.
