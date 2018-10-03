Employees criticize insurance change

Two Ririe employees expressed their concerns with the new insurance coverage that the Ririe School Board of Trustees agreed upon at the Sept. 13 meeting, stating that their spouses are either no longer covered or their deductibles are much higher.
Connie Ferguson, a teacher at Ririe Elementary School said her husband had been dropped from the insurance after the coverage changing. According to draft minutes from the meeting, Ferguson commented that she had no knowledge that the coverage was changing until she received the letter.
After receiving the letter she contacted the insurance committee chairperson from Blue Cross of Idaho who responded by saying “don’t shoot the messenger.”
“She commented that those who have spouses included on their insurance were never contacted prior to them being dropped,” draft minutes state.
Ririe Transportation Secretary Kita Byington agreed with Ferguson, but also noted that her deductible has increased.
She said what the district had before the change was “perfect” and that she now has a $6,500 deductible, medication is more expensive and her spouse has to wait eight months before they can get Medicare.
“She commented that we had a great plan prior to this, and eight employees ended up taking a big hit with the plan,” draft minutes state.
Overall Byington said she feels like the changes and spouses being dropped were a cut to the staff and that they should have been informed of the changes in advance.
“She informed that she met with (Business Manager) Blake Jenson and (Superintendent Chad) Williams, but she still does not feel like a winner in this situation.”
Superintendent Chad Williams added a different perspective on the scenario. He said he switched to an outside insurance plan last year because he was going to have to pay $2,300 per month for his family on the old plan. He indicated that the new plan would be better for him, but he had already switched to a private plan.
Later in the meeting Williams informed the board that the old plan was very expensive if the employee wanted to add their spouse and children, plus there was an overall 5 percent increase over the last 10 years on the previous plan.
When the committee was formed, its goal was to resolve the problems and also benefit everyone. Williams said that the plan will again be evaluated over the year and a decision will be made as to whether they continue with the new plan or switch to the old.
“He commented that it has benefited most, but also negatively affected some,” draft minutes state.
Chairman Jason Ferguson commented that everyone has endured some healthy growing pains with the new insurance. He said they will be “smarter” next year.