School Districts throughout Jefferson and Clark Counties face continued employment shortages with openings listed in West Jefferson, Jefferson, Clark and Ririe school districts, matching a growing trend throughout the United States.
According to Economic Policy Institute, or EPI, a number of factors have contributed to staffing issues in schools around the country for teachers, paraprofessionals, substitutes, bus drivers, food service and custodial workers. One larger contributing factor is pay for those in public K-12 professions, with EPI reporting, “...school teachers are paid 19.2% less than similar workers in other occupations.”
As of Sept. 26, 2022, Jefferson School District #251 listed 41 job openings from coaches to paraprofessionals, food service personnel and more, according to their online employment application site.
“We’re really feeling the most stretch with bus drivers, substitutes and paraprofessionals,” said Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin. “With the driver shortage, our transportation director and other staff members are driving to cover all the routes.”
When it comes to bus driver shortages, Education Week reports that school bus drivers on average make approximately $15 to $17 an hour, which is “...well below living wages across the United States, especially for workers with children.”
Martin continued saying the district has felt a pinch with drivers for a couple years and their efforts to recruit are ongoing, especially as drivers retire. When it comes to needing substitute teachers, the district is trying to get creative to compensate teachers that can cover for others.
For open teaching positions, Martin said they’re mainly seeking teachers for Special Education, Math and Science, which have been the hardest positions for the district to fill.
Superintendent Jeff Gee from Ririe School District #252 said they were fortunate to fill all of their teaching positions for this year, but the district had to drop a bus route as the district has also struggled to fill open positions left by retiring drivers, along with paraprofessionals, classroom aids and classified positions.
Ririe schools are actively hiring for several positions, with an emphasis on seeking out substitute food service workers for both schools and substitute bus drivers.
Superintendent Shane Williams from West Jefferson School District #253 stated their biggest strain has also come in filling the classified positions, which includes substitutes, paraprofessionals and bus drivers.
“We were able to fill all our teaching positions, but we’ve been working on growing our staff internally by encouraging paraprofessionals to go back to school to fill in the teaching positions,” Williams said. “We could’ve been in big trouble otherwise.”
In an effort to attract more applicants to come work in the district, the West Jefferson School Board voted to increase salaries, as well as posting job listings out in the community.
“There’s not a lot of people that live here and generally people aren’t interested in traveling here to work from other communities,” Williams continued. “We really appreciate the community members that have stepped in. We’re operating and doing the best we can.”
When it comes to bus drivers in West Jefferson, Williams stated they’re fortunate to have the drivers they do now but know it won’t last forever.
“We really have been operating off the goodness of patrons approving the supplemental levy,” he concluded.
On the front page of the Clark County School District #161 website, job openings appear at the top of the school district’s latest news, showing openings for a basketball coach, substitute teachers, bus drivers, and a technology coordinator.
“We’re in a tough situation,” started Superintendent Eileen Holden from Clark County. “We’re unique in that we need both Spanish and English speakers when it comes to our paraprofessionals.”
Clark County School District #161 serves a community of less than 800 residents per the 2020 census. According to IdahoSchools.org, enrollment in the district is lower than 200 students, with nearly 61% of the student population being Hispanic or Latino.
Holden said when it comes to district shortages, they’re making it work but it’s been tough.
“I think there’s multiple reasons for the shortages we have,” she said. “Some people who may have subbed before COVID hit were the elderly and those with some health concerns. But in a school, you’re in a realm where you’re exposed to a lot of people.
Holden continued, stating they also don’t have a population where a lot of people have the flexibility to be part time, especially when part time isn’t enough pay to support a family.
“If someone is interested, we’d appreciate it even if they tried it out for a day,” Holden said.
Like other districts, bus driver shortages have troubled Clark County, with the district encouraging teachers to try and fill in with those positions. Holden stated she has even gotten the certification to be a bus driver as well if it resorts to that.
“I would say even if you can give one afternoon out of the school week, please do so,” Holden said in an effort to encourage locals to help out. “It makes a huge difference in these students’ lives. We’ll make it work wherever someone is available.”
