School Districts throughout Jefferson and Clark Counties face continued employment shortages with openings listed in West Jefferson, Jefferson, Clark and Ririe school districts, matching a growing trend throughout the United States.

According to Economic Policy Institute, or EPI, a number of factors have contributed to staffing issues in schools around the country for teachers, paraprofessionals, substitutes, bus drivers, food service and custodial workers. One larger contributing factor is pay for those in public K-12 professions, with EPI reporting, “...school teachers are paid 19.2% less than similar workers in other occupations.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.