Attendees arrived at Rigby South Park Aug. 13 in uniform and face masks to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the 116th Engineer Combat Battalion of the Korean Expedition. Despite the wind and temperatures almost reaching the 90s, friends laughed and greeted each other, with only squinted eyes to show their smiles.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Honor Guard carried out the Posting of Colors as veterans and their family members stood to attention.
Ron Derrick, a past National American Legion Chaplain Commander, removed his mask for the opening remarks, stating that those of them that persisted off rations were surely safe from anything else.
“As we celebrate this war many say is forgotten, yours is not an unknown war,” Derrick said of the Korean conflict. “You know it well and we are a grateful nation to you. I salute you and God bless.”
George Marriott, 2019 Veteran of the Year and Korean War veteran, read the names of those “who answered the final call” and was no longer with the 116th Battalion – Don Morgan of Idaho Falls, Lloyd Peterson of Idaho Falls, John Keller of Idaho Falls, and Stan Hymas of Rigby. Marriott apologized in advance if he missed anyone.
Of the original 233 members of the battalion, 26 remain, Marriott said.
“We’re fading away pretty fast,” he stated. “But the General said that even if we had just one here, he was going to be here.”
Brigadier General Russell Johnson, Commander of the National Guard, was the event’s keynote speaker.
Johnson has been in the service for just shy of 40 years and has been with the National Guard since 1989.
“It’s a very distinct honor for me to spend time around any of our veterans that have served in combat situations,” Johnson said. “We owe them a debt of gratitude for their time and sacrifice and their families’ time and sacrifice at the time they were gone.”
Johnson served in Iraq and told VFW members that on behalf of Major General Gary L. Sayler, they were glad to celebrate 70 years with them. He then shared an update of the National Guard and what lies ahead.
Speaking on November 11, 2001 and mobilizations and deployments, Johnson spoke on continued work done by the 116th Calvary Brigade in 2004-2005, and again in 2010-2011, with the engineers participating in deployments across the world that continue today.
“My favorite part of my job is getting out and doing.. what we’re doing today – saying hi to the veterans, families, the men and women that served and continue to serve in uniform and be apart of their recognition and their honor for all the things they do,” Johnson said.
Marriott stated that while this will most likely be the last formal anniversary, the VFW will continue to meet and foster the camaraderie they’ve had for the last 70 years.