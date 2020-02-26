As Menan and Lewisville explore the possibility of having a joined sewer system, a $4,000 engineering study discovered current hook up fees don’t reflect what the city should be charging.
Currently the hook up fee is $2,800 and the company says the truer number for a hook up fee should be $8,600.
The Menan City Council discussed whether to charge a lower price to encourage others to join the sewer system or charge a higher fee and risk people building septic.
In regards to the benefit of having citizens hook up to the sewer system, Menan Mayor Tad Haight said it helps with organized, cellular growth.
Haight said the city would like to make it reasonably attractive for developers to join the system.
Lewisville Mayor George Judd said in a previous interview with The Jefferson Star that having a sewer system would allow for developers to more easily hook onto the system as opposed to creating their own.
“We’ll be hitting grant agencies, legislators, everything else for support and see what kind of grants we can pull down to get it down to a cost effective amount,” Judd said.
Menan and Lewisville have been working together on the sewer system plan and both helped fund the $4,000 study, with Menan paying $2,500 ad Lewisville paying $1,500.
Haight said he expects land to come available as younger generations take over and the city wants to be prepared for growth.