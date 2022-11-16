The Enterprize Canal Company has agreed to work with Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department to fix a gravel access road the company built between the canal and 50 North near Ririe, a compromise between the company and the county.

According to Public Works Director Robert Cromwell, Jefferson County owns the land between 50 North, a county road, and the canal which runs parallel to the road. He stated where the company built their road is, in fact, the county’s right of way and has two illegal accesses to the county road.


