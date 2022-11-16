The Enterprize Canal Company has agreed to work with Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department to fix a gravel access road the company built between the canal and 50 North near Ririe, a compromise between the company and the county.
According to Public Works Director Robert Cromwell, Jefferson County owns the land between 50 North, a county road, and the canal which runs parallel to the road. He stated where the company built their road is, in fact, the county’s right of way and has two illegal accesses to the county road.
“This has been an ongoing discussion,” said Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor at the Nov. 7 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting. “We haven’t been making progress or headway.”
It was ultimately decided that instead of removing the road, as the county would prefer, Darrell Ker with Enterprize Canal would be willing to work with them on a solution that would allow him to continue to meet maintenance needs on the canal.
The solution, which Cromwell stated is the same compromise he gives to everyone with similar situations, would be have the canal company grade the road back six feet from the edge of the county road. Outside of the six feet, he said, they can grade back up to where they need to be by the canal.
Cromwell was first made aware of this private road about two weeks after becoming the county’s public works director in September, he stated. Since learning about the road, he stated he had reached out to the canal company to find a solution to the situation. He made two calls, he said, which were not productive and brought the situation to Taylor following the second call.
Taylor then brought this situation to the Commissioners’ attention at their Nov. 7 meeting, stating there had been several private conversations and phone calls on the issue and that it would be best to bring the conversation to the public to keep everything “above board.”
The private road in question poses a variety of safety hazards, Taylor conveyed at the meeting. He stated it leaves no room for anyone to pull off the side of the county road in the case of emergencies such as a flat tire or a disabled vehicle. He also mentioned the access road’s presence leaves nowhere to put snow while plowing.
Other issues, according to Cromwell in a phone interview following the meeting, include the company’s need to obtain permits to build the road and both accesses to the county road.
“Even so,” Cromwell stated, “the applications would have been denied because you can’t have an access within 200 feet of an intersection.”
However, according to Attorney Jerry Rigby who attended the Nov. 7 meeting with Ker, the issue at hand is due to overlapping rights, as the County had ordinances to follow while canal companies have rights to do what needs to be done to maintain their waterways.
“They [Enterprize] have a statutory duty to make sure they don’t spill water, and get it to their shareholders,” Rigby said.
Last year, Ker stated, on Father’s day morning he received three calls telling him the water was overcoming the canal bank and was all over the county road. To remedy the situation, the road was construction under his direction.
He stated in a phone interview following the meeting, this was the only bank the company hasn’t addressed, resulting in it being six inches lower than the bank fixed last year just north of it.
Due to insurance and liabilities, he said the canal company needs to ensure they are protecting not just the canals and the patrons, but those around the live stream including homes and motor traffic.
The proposed solution of shaving of six feet of the bank, Ker said, poses a potential risk to the canal company. He stated that reducing the bank, creates a greater risk for vehicles to end up in the canal if and when they veer off the road.
In this scenario, he stated, canal companies are typically the ones left with the lawsuit, as they should have had a bank, or a large enough bank, to protect the passers-by.
“I’m not trying to create a problem for anybody,” he said. “I’m willing to work and do it,” but asserted it’s potential to become problematic in the future.
Ker also mentioned in the interview that according to state statute, water has the first right of way. He stated every bridge built over a canal has required permission from that canal company.
“The canal was there before they put the county road in,” he stated, asserting the road was initially built too close to the canal.
In the interest of compromise, to ensure Enterprize can meet their expectations of maintenance and delivery while falling within compliance, the board moved that Ker be given 60 days to work with Cromwell and their construction company. The goal of the compromise is to regrade the road to conform with storm draining requirements and snow removal, and then slope back up to the canal.
As part of the discussion, Taylor read a statement to the public regarding expectation for dealing with compliance issues in the county. See Taylor’s full statement online.
“There is an evolution occurring in the County’s approach to enforcement of its civil laws. The public needs to be aware of the changes,” he said.
According to Taylor, regulations in subdivisions, roads and buildings have often been ignored in the county to the detriment of county residents, and these violations have gone uncorrected.
“In response to our increased enforcement, many people are working with our county employees and officials to come into compliance with our civil ordinances,” he said.
According to his statement, the county has seen an increase in the inappropriate behaviors some have become accustomed to engaging in to try to avoid complying with the laws.
“Specifically, there is a long history of people calling our county commissioners... to put pressure on county employees or officials to back off from our compliance efforts,” he said.
Historically, in Jefferson County, he said, this strategy has been found effective in avoiding compliance with the law.
This approach, he notified the public, creates unhealthy tension and conflict within county government and that the private conversations have the ability to risk compromising the county’s legal position in cases which require legal action to bring into compliance. He also reminded the public that the county also needs to keep in compliance with open meeting laws which require the board’s deliberations and decisions about compliance to occur in public meetings and be on the agenda.
Taylor then publicly recommended such phone calls and conversations be addressed by the members of the board in the following way; First, they are to inform the caller that it is inappropriate to call them with the issue and tell them they are to work with county staff to resolve it. In case of a disagreement with county staff, they can follow the appeals process to get on the board’s agenda for a public meeting. Board members are then advised to end the conversation and to avoid further engagement on the compliance issue.
“I’m grateful the canal company came in here today,” Taylor said, “got on the agenda and had a public conversation about how we can resolve this. I’m looking forward to a constructive and respectful dialogue about the engineering solutions to the problem.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.