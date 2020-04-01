Essential vs. non-essential businesses: What stays open?

Signs began to appear on doors and in windows of businesses along Main Street in Rigby March 26. “We are closed for government ordered shutdowns in the city. Help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Governor Brad Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order March 25, dictating that only essential businesses were to remain open. The order is set to last for 21 days.
Aubree Ashbocker is a nail technician at Vogue Dimensions Hair Salon and Skin Spa. Ashbocker says she’ll be keeping in touch with clients and will get them in as soon as they’re able to open back up. She says she hopes people hold out and come back for services.
According to the frequently asked questions list for the stay-at-home order, Little and public health officials will reassess the situation statewide before the end of the 21-day period to determine how to move forward. Depending on developments, new orders and directives may be issued.
He also signed an extreme emergency declaration, which allows the state to increase health care capacity, take steps to reduce and slow coronavirus spread and take steps to improve the condition of Idahoans whose job and incomes are being harmed by the pandemic.
According to an outline of the order, all residents of Idaho must self-isolate and stay and work at home as much as possible unless a resident works in healthcare, public safety or any identified “essential business” as defined in the order.
In a list of essential businesses, grocery stores, healthcare facilities, gas stations, pharmacies, essential state and local government functions, laundry services, financial institutions, residential and home-based care, veterinary services, hardware stores, limited child care, infrastructure and other business essential to the safety and well-being of the residents are all approved to remain open.
Indoor gyms, recreational facilities, entertainment venues, hair and nail salons, dine-in restaurants are considered non-essential. Drive-thru, carry-out and delivery will continue for dining.
A further list of essential services is listed at www.coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Idahoans are also instructed to limit use of public transit, traveling and gatherings of any number of individuals outside of your household.
While outdoor activity near your home is not prohibited, residents should keep a distance of six feet from others. Residents are still encouraged to wash hands thoroughly, clean high touch surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes and to not shake hands.
Those with concerns regarding rent payment or purchasing groceries due to loss of a paycheck can call 1-877-456-1233 or visit www.livebetteridaho.org to apply for public assistance for food, medical care, rent and more.
While small, non-essential businesses have been directed to close their doors, some are offering services through taking orders remotely, carry out options for food services.
Jana Barney, owner of Ecpliz Salon, said that they were facing the possibility of closing as health directives came down the line and that they’re just trying to take things a day at a time.
“We’re just gonna do some cleaning and day-to-day things until we can open back up,” Barney said. “All I can say is support local businesses. There’s still businesses we can support in the community and we can help keep them open and it will come back around.”
Tami Scott, owner of Creation Station Crafts and Graphics, said business for her has come to a “screeching halt.”
“It’s scary but I support the governor’s order 100%,” Scott, a former medic, said. “I’ve seen how infection impacts the body. If my business closes, it closes. I hope it stays open but I think people are being extremely complacent.”
Scott says she’s never anything like COVID-19 in her life. According to Scott, with the average flu, a couch can infect nine people, while a cough with COVID-19 can infect 45 people.
“I think this isn’t the worst we’ll see,” she said.
Scott says people looking to place orders can call, email, text or even Facebook message her with order, just don’t come to the door. Orders will be filled and placed outside Creation Station when completed.
During her closure, Scott will be providing Facebook live videos where kids can follow along and create their own crafts while giving parents a needed break.
Creation Station can take orders through Facebook messenger, email at creationstation31@yahoo.com or by phone call or text at 208-541-2330.
Rachel Anderson of Country Cottons Embroidery and Screen Printing also reports a hit in business. With their doors closed to the public, Country Cottons will still take orders over the phone and through email.
“We’re filling orders as they come in and taking payments over the phone,” Anderson said. “Once it’s ready, we’ll take the orders out to customers’ cars like curbside service.”
According to Anderson, there’s only four employees that are able to continue distancing within the store space.
“When we get to a point where we don’t have orders, I’ll still be offering work for my employees,” she said. “I have no intentional of laying anyone off.”
Anderson says that anything people can do to support them and other local businesses is greatly appreciated and will be “tremendously” helpful for the community.
Country Cottons can take orders at 208-745-6457 or at rachel.ccottons@gmail.com.