Jefferson County Commissioner Roger Clark wants to make sure everyone is counted in the 2020 Census.
Commissioners will likely hold a meeting in upcoming weeks to discuss how to get as close to that goal as possible. Rebecca Squires, county human resources manager and emergency management coordinator, said the “biggest push” is to reach underserved members of the population. Squires said it is likely to early to fully direct efforts at people who will be taking the census. She said it would, however, be beneficial to speak with others about strategies for when the census becomes available.
“Right now I think it’s a matter of building confidence, especially in the underserved populations, that the census would be a good thing to participate in … There are some people that are going to do the census no matter what. There are some people that, unless there’s some real good information out there, they’re not going to do it,” Squires said.
If the county’s population is under-counted, it would negatively impact the amount of funding the county receives. Commissioner Scott Hancock said because of that, he believes getting the word out using money from the contingency fund — a fund used for emergencies and unforeseen circumstances — would be appropriate.
“As they said, every person that they county can be up to $1400 in additional income to the county, through grants and other programs that they provide money through,” Hancock said. “So I think it’s kind of important.”
Hancock said some people also have an idea the government will use the census to spy on them, which could contribute to under-counting in the county.
“There is also that misconception out there — particularly with some of the population that are not citizens of the country — they don’t even want to even have anything to do with it simply because they’re afraid that the government’s going to spy on them and find out they’re illegally here and deport them,” he said.
On a statewide level, population counting also affects the number of U.S. House Representatives Idaho has for the next 10 years. According to the Census website, "apportionment is the original legal purpose of the decennial census."
Commissioners went on to discuss the possibility of using the county courthouse as a census-taking hub for locals who may not have access to internet. Multiple libraries have already offered the service. Hancock said county officials could also ask large employers in the county to provide access to the census to employees who may or may not have home internet access. Squires said she also recommended opportunities to take the census be offered at schools.
“Where would I be comfortable? Maybe a school, if my kids go there,” she said.
Clark said he would speak to Marc Sunderland, a partnership expert for the U.S. Census Bureau, and set up a meeting to further discuss engaging people in the 2020 Census.
"Census day" is April 1. Apportionment counts will be delivered to the U.S. President by Dec. 31.