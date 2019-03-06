The Rigby City Council will be holding a public hearing March 21, regarding the implementation of excavation permit fee that will require contractors wanting to dig in the city’s easement to return the site back to city specifications.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said before granting an excavation fee, the contractor would need public works license, insurance and a $500,000 bond. The contractor would also put $1,000 down. After the project is completed, and is approved by Bradley, they would get $900 back.
If the contractor does not repair the property to city specifications, the city would not be responsible to cover the costs to bring the project up to spec because the contractor would be bonded. Plus, the city would have the $1,000 to cover needed repairs.
Bradley pointed out that this does not necessarily mean a resident wanting to plant a tree in a mow strip would need to put a $1,000 down, this specifically pertains to the city’s roads.
“This is based off our roads, this is what this is for,” Bradley said.
In other action, the council approved a quitclaim on a piece of property owned by the city on the south side of the corner of Boulder Street and 3rd West.
City Clerk Dave Swager said they are also in the process of relinquishing the north side, however there have been some issues.
Before approving the quitclaim, City Attorney Robin Dunn said the council had to declare the property “wasteland,” otherwise they would have had to auction the property.
“If it’s not wasteland, you need to auction it,” he said.
The council unanimously approved declaring the property wasteland and issuing the quitclaim deed.