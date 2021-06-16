The engineering contract for The Development Group was accepted for the sewer project in Menan at the City Council meeting May 13. The contract is for approximately $55,000.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight stated the proposal is to use an exploratory camera to survey the sewer system.
Menan Public Works Director Matt Walker stated the contract has been signed, but there is no set date as to when the exploratory process will begin. He said that they will most likely begin the project in about a month or two when the water table is high.
According to Haight, some parts of the original sewer system are very old, with concrete pipes that have a tendency to degrade and cave in due to their age.
“They call it a vertical disconnect where it sheers, due to compaction,” Haight said.
Haight stated there is infiltration of groundwater into the sewer system because the concrete pipes are degrading in lots of areas.
“We have a lot of infiltration and we need to start stamping that out because if Lewisville is proceeding [to hook up], it could be a problem,” said Haight.
According to Haight, Lewisville does not plan to hook up to the sewer line in the near future. In order for Lewisville to hook up it would cost more than eight million dollars, which they are currently looking for funding in order to hook up to Menan.
Haight stated that infiltration isn’t currently a problem since the city usually irrigates anyway, which helps to dilute the water in the process.
“As our volume goes up with new building [projects] and everything, and potentially Lewisville, we’ll eventually need space,” said Haight. “We’ll need that volume back.”
Currently, the payment is being scheduled and the city is preparing to receive the equipment to run the cameras through the sewer system as soon as possible.