Extension Educator Lorie Dye to retire in October

Lorie Dye, University of Idaho Extension Educator in Jefferson County announced on August 7 she will be retiring at the end of October, creating an open position for a new extension educator for the county.
Following the announcement of Dye’s retirement, UI Extension Eastern District Director Marnie Spencer addressed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to first gauge their willingness to continue the extension program and to discuss the process for replacing Dye.
“This is an important role to fill,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock, expressing his own desire to ensure the University of Idaho Extension, which presides over programs such as 4-H and other agricultural education.
According to Hancock, Jefferson County is known to have the largest 4-H program in the state. Continuing to offer this large involvement opportunity to local kids, he said, is very important to him.
As part of the U of I Extension Office, Dye and other Extension Educators across the state are not employees of the county, but rather employees of the University. As such, Spencer stated, she would be the one to head-up the efforts in replacing Dye.
The process to find her replacement will be lengthy, she explained, though an optimistic perspective on the process could have the position filled before Dye’s last day. However, the likelihood for this outcome is low, she said.
So far, there are a couple of prospects who have expressed interest in the position, and Spencer stated she was positive the position will attract good candidates.
A committee will be formed, she stated, which will include one of the Jefferson County Commissioners and other community members as well as U of I personnel. The position will be advertised for four weeks before the committee will screen the candidates and set up 2-hour-long interviews where each candidate will give a presentation on their vision for the County Extension program.
Commissioners Hancock, Shayne Young, and Roger Clark agreed they would choose which of them will sit on the committee and that decision will be relayed back to Dye and Spencer to quickly begin the process.
The position, Spencer explained, will be advertised nationally, which will draw in several applicants, as Dye claimed her position is highly sought-after.
One concern Hancock shared with Spencer was that he preferred to keep the Extension programs much like they currently are, as they are so successful and as Dye spent many years building it up to it’s current status. He stated the county would not want someone new to come in and change everything.
To ease these fears Spencer explained anyone who came in to the position would have a Master’s Degree and experience. She also stated it would be beneficial to look for candidates with some of the same specialties as Dye, such as a good balance of Family and Consumer Sciences, health and nutrition and finance.”
“This will be a hard position to fill,” Hancock stated.
Dye has been the Extension Educator in Jefferson County for over twenty years, she said. Clark expressed his appreciation for her years of hard work and dedication to the county.
“It’s always a loss when we lose someone of this caliber,” said Hancock.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.