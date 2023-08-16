Extension Educator Lorie Dye to retire in October
Photo Courtesy of Lorie Dye

Lorie Dye, University of Idaho Extension Educator in Jefferson County announced on August 7 she will be retiring at the end of October, creating an open position for a new extension educator for the county.

Following the announcement of Dye’s retirement, UI Extension Eastern District Director Marnie Spencer addressed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to first gauge their willingness to continue the extension program and to discuss the process for replacing Dye.


