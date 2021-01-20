Failing culvert to cost $50,000+ for repair

Public Works Director Dave Walrath informed commissioners Jan. 11 of a failing culvert at 4100 and 460 N.
The culvert allows for water to run under a road and Walrath said there’s now a dip in the road, indicating that the metal is deteriorating and will be unable to withhold the road with traffic.
“I’m currently working on getting a cost estimate for the precast but I’m thinking it’s going to be around $50,000,” Walrath said.
The precast will be the most expensive portion of the project, with paving expected to cost several hundred dollars.
“Thankfully there’s no water in the ditch right now,” Walrath said. “We expect to complete the project in March or April once the cast is done and the repair should take a day for prep and then a day for setting, doing the precast and then the bridge.”
Following his update on the culvert, Walrath also informed commissioners that they were hauling cinders to the crystal pit for the 2021 crushing contract.
Bids for the contract can be submitted until 9:30 a.m. Jan. 25, which is the day the bids will be opened and the contract awarded.