The Jefferson County Fair took place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15 with events for 4-H and FFA participants spanning the week.
News Trending Today
-
Hundreds call for D91 to overturn school plan in open letters
-
Pocatello man arrested after beating woman, threatening to torture and kill her and her son
-
Alturas Academy opens with half-day classes
-
COVID-19 requires jail population reduction
-
Idaho Falls man arrested for armed robbery with gun
-
Police policy discussions ramp up, city prepares for community proposals
-
Teachers association comes out against District 91 reopening plan
-
At-home COVID-19 test kits offered at Albertsons pharmacies
-
Inmate's transgender surgery didn't cost taxpayers extra, but state's legal fight did
-
Iona man who threatened deputies with knife sentenced to prison