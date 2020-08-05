Fairs are moving forward in Jefferson County and gearing up for upcoming events and competitions.
The Mud Lake Rodeo and West Jefferson County Fair began Aug. 4 and will continue through Aug. 8. This year’s theme is “A Fair Like No Other.”
This year’s Rodeo Royalty is Brooklyn Wagoner as Senior Queen, Junior Queen is CJ Day and First Attendant is Mckinlee Hoggan. Reese Barker is the rodeo Princess.
Events will take place nightly starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Mud Lake Fair Grounds each night. The Youth Rodeo will take place Aug. 6 and will include events like Mutton Bustin’, steer riding, barrel racing, pole bending, ribbon roping, hide race and a chicken race.
Registration will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Aug. 5 for the youth rodeo and a parent or gaurdian must be present at the event – no exceptions.
A full schedule of events can be found on the rodeo’s Facebook page, “Mud Lake Fair & Rodeo WJ County Fair.”
According to Jeanette Anderson of the Jefferson County Fair, there will still be plenty to see despite the presence of vendors being almost “nonexistent.”
The vendors attending the Jefferson County Fair, which is themed “Barn Yard Beach Party,” will include the Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species department from the county, the Republican Women’s Committee, a snow cone vendor along with a milking cow from the United States Department of Agriculture, Anderson said.
Updates to the fair grounds will allow for livestock weights to be certified, as a new scale has been installed that works for cattle and pig.
“Things will be spread out, but we’re looking forward to holding the fair,” Anderson said.
Events will take place Aug. 10 thru Aug. 15, with three events taking place beforehand.
The Working Ranch Show took place July 31 for 4-H and FFA, as well as the deadline for livestock registration forms. 4-H animal record books were turned in Aug. 3.
The Community BBQ will still take place beginning at 6:00 p.m. Aug. 13, with a take-away option available along with tables in the park.
The Fair Talent Show, which is sponsored by the Jefferson County Women’s Committee, at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 13 at the outdoor stage. Participants must be members of Jefferson County and there are four divisions to compete in: Children 12 and below, youth for ages 13 to 18, adult for those ages 19 and up, and group or family.
Those wanting to participate in the talent show should contact Sharon Moser at 208-521-3729 and entries will be accepted until Aug. 8.
The Jefferson County Fair Book does state that all events are subject to change, “due to this ever changing world we live in.”