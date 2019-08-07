The end of summer is approaching, and the fair season is beginning in Jefferson County.
Multiple changes in terms of 4-H shows are coming to the Rigby Fair, said Carl Anderson, the Jefferson County Fair Board chairman.
“We added another day to the fair,” Anderson said. “And when I say that, we changed some shows around because we found that our sheep show and our swine show is getting so big.”
Last year, the swine and sheep shows were held on the same day. Jefferson County 4-H assistant Sue Walker said the shows began at 8 a.m. and did not end until 7:30 p.m.
“It’s the same judge all day and it’s just too long of a day,” she said.
To fix this issue, Walker said the shows have been rearranged and Tuesday, Aug. 13 will be check-in day for all participants. Those shows on different days are the swine, poultry and beef shows.
Shows will start Tuesday, Aug. 13 with a dog show. Livestock shows will begin Aug. 14, with the rabbit, swine and goat shows. The sheep, poultry and beef shows will be Thursday, Aug. 15 and the dairy show will be Friday, Aug. 16.
In addition to the 4-H shows, there will be a 5K Fair Run Aug. 12; queen coronations and Amateur Jackpot rodeo Aug. 14; an Old Time Fiddlers performance, kids’ rodeo, community barbeque and Aug. 15; the craft and artisan market goes from Aug. 15 to 17, and Kid’s Day, fire safety, the petting zoo, Round Robin and market sale will also be Aug. 16. The fair will finish Aug. 17 with a car show.
Anderson said he expects not only more children but also more parents and grandparents at the fair.
“That’s a lot of fun to see in my mind,” he said. “It’s great to see parents come and watch their kids.”
A full fair schedule and specific times can be found at http://bit.ly/2K0QR8A, though note the dairy show will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 16.
While the Rigby fair is fast approaching, the Mud Lake Fair is already here, having started Aug. 6.
“It’s a really nice hometown fair,” Walker said.
The fair will go through Aug. 10, with a rodeo at 7:30 p.m. and a Mutton Bustin’ and steer riding championship at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10. High school team roping is at 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Aug. 8 will kick off with swine judging and reading in the park in the morning, followed by the Mud Lake Parade at 6 p.m. Beef, dairy and sheep judging will be Aug. 9 with Round Robin Showmanship starting after the dairy and sheep shows.
The fair week will finish up Aug. 10 with a dog show, and 1 p.m. livestock sale. Mud Lake Fair Board Manager Barney Carpenter said he encourages people to come out to the sale and “help support the kids.” A full calendar of events is posted on the Mud Lake Fair & Rodeo WJ County Fair Facebook page.