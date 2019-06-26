Three Fall River Electric board representatives were elected at the company’s annual meeting June 15 at North Fremont High School.
A record of more than 2,100 ballots were cast this year, representing more than 16% of the total eligible voters.
For District 4, northeast Driggs, voters elected Anna Lindstedt out of five candidates. Lindstedt replaces Debbie Smith, who after eight years on the board made the decision not to run for re-election.
In District 7, south Island Park, voters elected Jodi Stiehl out of four candidates.
Doug Schmier, running unopposed from District 9, the West Yellowstone area, received 1,767 votes in support of his re-election campaign.
All three elected board members will each fill a three-year term extending into mid 2022 and will join the other six members that comprise the board. The board is charged with overseeing the business affairs of the cooperative and ensuring it remains financially sound.