As of Monday, March 23, Fall River Electric Cooperative has restricted access by the public to each of the Cooperative’s three front offices located in Ashton, Driggs and West Yellowstone. This action is following recommendations from the CDC as well as local and state agencies and is in response to the COVID-19 virus. This step will have absolutely no impact on the power supplied to our members but will ensure critical business operations continue without interruption.
For members who have been making payments in-person at Fall River’s offices, there are several ways to do so remotely. Visit www.fallriverelectric.com to set up payments by credit card, debit card or ACH payments from your checking account. You can also pay using the Fall River Electric app or by phone when calling 1.800.632.5726 anytime 24/7. Cash payments can also be made by using the dropbox outside each office.
To help during this pandemic, Fall River Electric will not disconnect electrical service to any member.
If your employment is directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus, please contact one of our friendly Member Services representatives and discuss what arrangements can be made concerning payment of future energy bills. Members can also request the help of Fall River Helping Hands, which is Fall River Electric’s energy assistance organization established to provide financial assistance for the payment of energy bills.
During this time, we caution members, and the general public, to be on the lookout for suspicious emails and phone calls by persons impersonating Fall River employees or coronavirus focused charitable organizations. Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of opportunities like this virus to attempt to defraud households and businesses when we are otherwise preoccupied. Fall River Electric will never make threats or demand immediate payment to avoid disconnection. If you receive any call of this nature, hang up and call Fall River Electric at 800.632.5726.