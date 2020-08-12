Farmer Merchant Banquet award winners

One business and 14 community members joined past award recipients of the Farmer-Merchant Banquet awards July 22.
The Rigby Chamber of Commerce held the event at the Rigby Fairgrounds, which also included a silent and live auction. The winners of the 2020 Farmer Merchant Banquet awards are as follows:
Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation Farmer – Jeremy Hall
Jeremy Hall is married to Tammie Black and together they have six children. Born and raised in Annis on his family’s dairy farm, Jeremy graduated from Rigby High School in 1992. JR Hall Farms is the name of the operation Jeremy runs with his father, Jerry, Uncle Rick, and brother Ty.
Jeremy practices being a good steward of the land. He believes in diversifying and grows several different crops including barley, wheat, alfalfa, and silage corn. Crop rotation is a huge consideration in what and where to plant each growing season. He has also experimented with minimum tillage and no-till operations and cover crops on his farm. Jeremy conserves water by improving irrigation through laser land leveling much of his farm, and by converting some fields to center-pivot irrigation systems.
He is a leader in conservation, serving as a supervisor on the board of Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District beginning January 2015, and doing a turn as chairman April 2016 through March 2019. He was instrumental in the board’s purchase of a no-till drill, the moving and maintenance of which he managed, even after he ended his service as a board member. He currently serves on two canal company boards.
City of Rigby Officer of the Year – Officer Kayla Patterson
Kayla Patterson worked with the Rigby City Police Department for two years and at the time of nomination, was still an officer at the station. According to Chief Sam Tower, despite the ceremony being delayed due to COVID-19, Patterson still deserves to the Officer of the Year.
During her time at RPD, Patterson performed two life-saving calls. She saved a choking infant and applied a tourniquet to a man with an injury that caused him to begin bleeding out at a rapid rate. After the incident, Chief Tower received word from the trauma surgeon saying her actions had saved his life.
Central Fire District Responder of the year – Kelsey Thornton
Kelsey Thornton is an EMT with Central Fire District Station Two located in Ririe. Growing up in the Rigby area, Thornton was a dance team member at Rigby High School and attended local schools. She enjoys being a mom to four children and likes camping, fishing, hunting and snowboarding.
“I was out on an EMS call with Kelsey and crew and saw the drive in her that inspired me to nominate her for this award,” Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said. “It is this attitude, drive and determination that makes Kelsey shine as a responder. We see and treat our patients during their time of need and this young lady can surely answer the call.”
Other award winners include:
Veteran of the year – George Marriott
Farmer of the year – Jonathan Shuldberg
Elementary teacher of the year – Sarah Taulanga
Secondary teacher of the year – Julie Gneiting
Junior of the year – Hallie Boone
Senior of the year – Trey Talbot
Scholarship winner – Colby Smith
Community service award – Ginger Crystal
Business of the year – Speedy CPS
Farm Bureau Woman of the Year – Amy Engberson
Jefferson County Deputy of the year – Deputy Andrew Cleverly
City of Rigby employee of the Year – Ken Harvey