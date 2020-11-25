Farnsworth Museum receives CARES grant

In October, the Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) announced Jefferson County Historical Society and Philo T. Farnsworth TV & Pioneer Museum was one of seventy-two organizations in thirty Idaho communities receiving a CARES Grant. The IHC received this special funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The funding was designated to assist humanities-based institutions “adversely affected by the pandemic.”
Recently, the Farnsworth Museum received its grant check for $2,500. Project director Pat Scott explained these funds will be used to purchase equipment to enhance its online presence and to create virtual programming for the general public and local schools. Scott encourages persons interested in working on these projects to contact the Museum.