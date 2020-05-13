The Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum received an electronic announcement sign May 1 from Kirk Scott of Scotty’s True Value.
Pat Scott, a Museum Board Member, said they were looking at the pricing of a new sign, as the old one had lost some letters over the years and required a ladder to change.
Leon Guymon, Museum President, said as the board discussed getting a new sign, they realized the prices were “terribly expensive.” A new sign would’ve cost approximately $5000.
“I was talking to Kirk about how much his sign cost when he offered their old one,” Guymon said. “We’ve got it mounted and all that’s left is the controls.”
Kirk and Pat Scott, siblings, have family history in Jefferson County that dates back to some of the first settlers of Menan, Annis and Lewisville.
Their parents, Marjorie and Keith, were active members of the Rigby community, with Marjorie acting as the museum coordinator and Keith serving as Rigby Mayor for three terms.
According to “Images of America: Jefferson County,” written by Pat and Marjorie Scott, the Jefferson County Historical Society was founded in 1975 to preserve the history of the county. For 13 years, the collections were stored in boxes, moving locations and eventually ended up being stored in the community center and Rigby library.
The current location of the museum previously acted as a motel and then a mall, complete with a donut shop and arcade. When the mall went “belly-up,” Mayor Keith Scott and the city of Rigby obtained the building, which was then converted to the Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum in 1993.