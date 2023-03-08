A team of three middle school students from Farnsworth Elementary earned gold at the Idaho Science and Engineering Fair (EISEF) held at Idaho State University on Feb. 24. This was the first year the fair was opened to middle school students.

The three students worked together on a project titled “How Does Temperature Affect Human Performance,” said seventh and eighth grade science teacher Erin Lounsbury, who is in her second year at Farnsworth. This project, she said won the gold.


