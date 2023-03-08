A team of three middle school students from Farnsworth Elementary earned gold at the Idaho Science and Engineering Fair (EISEF) held at Idaho State University on Feb. 24. This was the first year the fair was opened to middle school students.
The three students worked together on a project titled “How Does Temperature Affect Human Performance,” said seventh and eighth grade science teacher Erin Lounsbury, who is in her second year at Farnsworth. This project, she said won the gold.
The Farnsworth students also received the “Best in Show” award for this project, as they had collected a lot of data which was well presented through easy-to-read graphs.
“They were able to have 25 volunteers exercise in different temperatures,” Lounsbury explained. “They recorded their temperature, heart rate and blood oxygen levels before and after they exercised.”
While there is no qualifying criteria for this fair, Lounsbury stated her students put in a lot of hard work and time to collect data and organizing trials with their volunteers.
Lounsbury believes participation in this fair taught her students how to set goals and how to work toward achieving them.
“They also learned how important organization is when doing a large project like this,” she said. “I was impressed with their dedication to this project; there was so much to do, from registering, getting approvals from the parents of the volunteers, organizing the trials, collecting data and using that data to reach a conclusion to creating the presentation.”
This year Farnsworth entered a team of three students, however, now that the fair has been opened to middle schoolers, Lounsbury said she looks forward to coaching more students in the coming years. Additionally, she thanked Assistant Principal Chase Crook, and fellow Farnsworth science teachers Tiffany Huml and Jordan Nuttall for their support.
According to the Idaho STEM Action Center’s official webpage, the Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair is one of three fairs held throughout the state. In Eastern Idaho, the STEM Action Center partners with the Idaho National Laboratory and Idaho State University to allow students the opportunity to share their ideas and compete.
