On May 16, the Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash at the intersection of State Highway 33 and N 1500 E, east of Terreton, in Jefferson County.
A juvenile was driving eastbound on E SH33 in a 1999 Lincoln Town Car and pulled over to the right shoulder to prepare to make a U-turn in the intersection of N 1500 E. As the juvenile proceeded into the U-turn, the Lincoln Town Car was struck in the rear driver’s side door by a 2012 Honda motorcycle driven by Jeffery R. Isham, 54, of Howe.
Isham was wearing a helmet and protective gear but succumbed to his injuries on scene. Family notification has been made. The juvenile and his juvenile passenger were not wearing seat belts and were not transported.
Both directions of SH33 were blocked at the intersection for approximately four hours. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.