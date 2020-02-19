Federal grant to allow expansion of youth suicide prevention program in Idaho

The Idaho State Department of Education has received a $3.6 million federal grant for youth suicide prevention.
The Garrett Lee Smith grant will allow the department to expand Idaho’s Sources of Strength program to include trained behavioral health case managers and peer-to-peer groups for survivors of suicide attempts, according to an SDE news release. The program will be expanded to 10 schools per year for five years, beginning next fall.
Schools can apply for the program and will be selected based on “their need and readiness to benefit from the program,” according to the release.
Ririe School District No. 252 is among the schools without a Sources of Strength program that plans to apply. Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee said he applied for the program while working as the Firth High School principal and said Ririe officials plan to apply this year, as well.
“Whatever we can do to help kids has got to be a high priority,” Gee said.
Rigby High School is the only school in Jefferson and Clark counties ineligible to submit an application, according to Kristine Rodine with SDE. According to Rodine, only schools joining Sources of Strength as part of cohort 6 or earlier are eligible; Rigby High School was part of cohort 7, while Rigby Middle School was part of cohort 6.
Kim Keller, a counselor and one of three advisers for the program at Rigby, said Sources of Strength “is changing the culture and climate at Rigby High School.”
She said the now self-funded program is primarily student-ran and said one goal is to provide activities for students at least once a month. One of the larger activities is “Breaking Down the Walls,” a three-day workshop with 200 students per day that predates the implementation of Sources of Strength.
Keller said during the program, students participate in a “cross the line” activity, walking up to a gym floor line when an experience they have had is called out. Keller said experiences range from being bullied, to being sexually assaulted, to feeling their parents might get divorced.
“Everybody has bad times, everybody has times in their lives where things get stressful and things are hard," she said.
Keller said one student "had the courage" to walk up to the line at “if you feel like you were born the wrong gender.”She choked up a little when she said the student was embraced by students of a different peer group upon returning from the line.
“It’s neat to see bridges being built … That’s really what sources of strength is about,” Keller said.
Idaho consistently has among the highest suicide rates in the country. In 2017, the state had the fifth highest suicide rate at 22.9, which is 58% higher than the nationwide rate of 14.5, according to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare fact sheet.
According to the fact sheet, Jefferson County had a lower suicide rate than much of the state with a rate between 20 and 39.9 suicides per 100,000. There were 20 suicides between 2013 and 2017.
Clark County had the highest suicide rate in the state at more than 60 per 100,000, though the county’s population is low and that rate is based on three suicides between 2013 and 2017. The department notes rates are not accurate when there are fewer than 20 deaths.
In the 2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 22 percent of surveyed students said they had seriously considered attempting suicide – about the same as in 2017 but up from 14.2 percent in 2009. In addition, more students reported feeling sad or hopeless (39 percent) than any time in the past decade.
According to the SDE release, the goals of Sources of Strength are prevention, early intervention, assessment, referral and follow-up across Idaho to address the needs of public school students and young adults.