Fees increasing at Jefferson County Lake, again

Fees at Jefferson County Lake are once again increasing after the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the increase during the Jan. 14 meeting.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames said double RV spots will increase from $35 to $40, single RV sites will increase from $20 to $25, tent sites increased from $10 to $15 and shelter reservations increased from $15 to $20.
Annual passes remained at $30, but instead of receiving two passes for $30, patrons will now need to spend $50 for two passes. According to Eames, patrons were taking advantage of two passes for $30. She said families would sell the second pass for $15 to someone else making each pass only $15.
“I have found within the last two years that they are selling that pass to someone else, so I am having twice as many people come in, in two different cars,” she said. “I have so many people coming through that gate for $15.”
Summer vendor’s rates also increased from $250 for the summer, to $300, and day-vendor rates have jumped from $30 to $50.
Commissioner Scott Hancock pointed out that walk-in revenue for the month of July accounts for roughly $79,000 while camping sites brought in approximately $23,000 despite taking up more space at the lake than what is being used by walk-in visitors.
Eames’ concessionaire and Pinnacle Ridge Owner Christian Shultz said he mentioned the idea to increase rates at the lake, noting the county’s rates are much lower than other locations he has been to including a couple in California and Wyoming.
“I said ‘Mickey (Eames) even after you increased it to $25, you’re still the lowest,’” he said. “Jefferson County is really a victim of its own success; we’re being overrun.”
Shultz said he put together a list of comparable sized campgrounds found throughout the western United States ranging from Napa, Calif. to Moran, Wyo. that compares Jefferson County’s rates.
“The bottom line is that you’re the cheapest,” he said.
Adam Clark was the only patron to speak during the hearing. He said was neutral on the matter, but questioned what the goal of the lake was in increasing fees.
“What is the annual goal of parks and rec.? Is it to earn profit?” he said.
Hancock said ultimately the goal of the department is to make sure the lake is self-sufficient, so they are not using tax payer dollars.
“We’re trying to improve it, and any increase is to improve the park itself,” he said. “We’re not trying to make money.”
Emergency Management Director Rebecca Squires also pointed out that by raising rates too much, the county could become a less desirable location as a grant beneficiary.
“That’s more money than what you can raise in a year,” she said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the increases.
“It looks like if we don’t increase it, we’re going to go into the red,” Commissioner Shayne Young said.
During the 2018 fiscal year, expenses accounted for $210,740 while gate fees and online camping/shelters brought in $216,796.
Last January, tent sites increased from $8 to $10, walk-in sites increased from $3 to $5, shelter sites increased from $10.60 to $15 and campsite reservations were upped from $15 to $20.
“It’s a good deal, and I want to keep it so that our residents feel comfortable where we’re at too,” Eames said.